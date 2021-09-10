1 Notable NFL player from every team in the 2021-22 season

Every NFL team has a notable player that steps up to make a play when the team needs it most. A player that will drag the team to wins. A player that will create a spark, or produce a moment of magic out of nothing.

Here is one notable player for each NFL team heading into the 2021-22 season.

#1. Arizona Cardinals – Kyler Murray, quarterback

Kyler Murray has rejuvenated the Arizona Cardinals offense since being drafted number 1 overall in the NFL draft. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 before going to the Pro Bowl in 2020. The dual-threat QB is sure to cause more headaches for defenses in 2021.

#2. Atlanta Falcons – Matt Ryan, quarterback

"Matty Ice" is going into his 14th NFL season as the Atlanta Falcons starter, having been the driving force of the offense ever since his rookie season in 2008. Ryan was the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 and is the Falcons' main hope of leading a bounce-back season after they went 4-12 in 2020.

#3. Baltimore Ravens – Lamar Jackson, quarterback

Lamar Jackson came into the NFL as the final pick of the 2018 NFL draft's first round and made an instant impact after claiming the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback jersey from Super Bowl-winner Joe Flacco. After starting seven games and going 6-1 in year one, Jackson led the NFL in touchdown passes in 2019 with 36 and set an NFL record of 1,206 rushing yards for a quarterback.

#4. Buffalo Bills – Josh Allen, quarterback

Fourth-year starter Josh Allen established himself as the NFL's most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in 2020, passing for a career-high 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. Allen has also scored at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of his three NFL seasons – and his dangerous partnership with WR Stefon Diggs last year led to Allen placing second in MVP voting and reaching his first Pro Bowl.

#5. Carolina Panthers – Christian McCaffrey, running back

Christian McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season in 2019. Wherever he lines up, McCaffrey is a weapon the Carolina Panthers desperately missed in 2020. An injury-filled year meant he only started three games and new quarterback Sam Darnold will be desperate to keep the Panthers' star player on the field in 2021.

#6. Chicago Bears – Khalil Mack, edge rusher

Khalil Mack has been one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL since being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2014. The six-time Pro Bowler earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 before being traded to the Chicago Bears in 2018. Mack has recorded a total of 70.5 sacks in his seven seasons and was graded as the NFL's best edge rusher in 2020.

#7. Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, quarterback

It has been 31 years since the Cincinnati Bengals last won a playoff game, but when Joe Burrow was taken with the first overall pick of the 2020 draft, hope returned to the Jungle. The LSU product's rookie season had its highs and lows, with an ACL tear ending it prematurely, but the quarterback showed enough flashes to keep the Bengals believing. Burrow must take another step in year two.

#8. Cleveland Browns – Myles Garrett, edge rusher

The jewel in the crown of the Cleveland Browns defense, Myles Garrett is starting to live up to the hype of being taken as the number one overall selection in the 2017 draft. A two-time Pro Bowler, Garrett has hit double figures in sacks for the past three seasons and earned his maiden first-team All-Pro selection following a 2020 season where he claimed a career-high 48 combined tackles.

#9. Dallas Cowboys – Dak Prescott, quarterback

The way the Dallas Cowboys folded after their talismanic quarterback Dak Prescott was ruled out for the 2020 season shows how important the sixth-year passer is. The two-time Pro Bowl nominee signed a new contract in March to make him the NFL's third highest-paid player despite spending the off-season recovering from multiple surgeries. All that matters for the Cowboys now are: Dak is back.

#10. Denver Broncos – Von Miller, outside linebacker

After 11 years in the NFL, Von Miller has built a reputation as a game-wrecker. The eight-time Pro Bowler has more than 100 sacks in his nine seasons played. Miller missed the 2020 season with a dislocated peroneal tendon and may return as more of a situational pass rusher, but the Super Bowl 50 MVP will no doubt remain a feared presence in the Denver Broncos' loaded defense.

#11. Detroit Lions – T.J. Hockenson, tight end

In a rapidly revolving Detroit Lions offense, one diamond stands out in the rough heading into 2021. The Eighth overall selection in the 2019 draft, T.J. Hockenson needed a season to settle in the NFL. The Iowa graduate made the leap in 2020, taking 67 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns and grading as a top-five run blocker. Expect Hockenson to be a key component of the Lions' offense in 2021.

