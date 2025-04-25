10 best available players after round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft feat. Luther Burden III

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft has officially concluded with all 32 picks on Thursday night. The next two rounds are set to take place on Friday night with a class of prospects still loaded with elite talent. Here are the ten best overall players remaining entering Day 2 of the draft.

Ad

Best available 2025 NFL Draft prospects after Round 1

Shedeur Sanders

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10 - Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Ad

Trending

Anthony Belton is one of the best offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tackles are always a priority, so he is likely to get picked early on Day 2.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#9 - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas Razorbacks

Landon Jackson has all of the physical tools to potentially be an elite edge rusher. This year's class is extremely deep at the position, which is likely why has fallen a bit.

#8 - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina Pirates

Ad

Shavon Revel likely would have been a first round pick this year if it weren't for his current knee injury. He has a ton of upside to potentially be a starting cornerback as soon as he fully recovers.

#7 - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina Gamecocks

Nick Emmanwori is one of the most talented all-around defensive backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Safeties are not often thought of as a premier position, but he should make a major imapact for whichever defense he joins.

Ad

#6 - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri Tigers

Luther Burden III saw his draft stock slide in recent weeks, but he has the typical skillset to succeed as a pro wide receiver. He could be a steal on Day 2 and may even be a better prospect than Matthew Golden and Emeka Egbuka, who were both selected in the first round.

#5 - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

Nic Scourton lacks the desirable speedy upside as an edge rusher prospect, but he makes up for it with power and technique. He could thrive in the right systam, exspecially if paired with an established pass rusher.

Ad

#4 - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College Eagles

Donovan Ezeiruaku has arguably the safest floor of any any edge prospect remaining in the 2025 NFL Draft currently. He proved his production across four years as a starter in college football and his measurables are ideal for the position.

#3 - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado Buffaloes

Shedeur Sanders' slide has been one of the biggest stories of the 2025 NFL Draft so far. He was once considered a candidate to be the number-one pick, but has now fallen out of the first round. Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart were both drafted before him, so it will be interesting to see who takes a shot on the polarizing quarterback prospect.

Ad

#2 - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall Thundering Herd

Mike Green has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the entire country, but the relativley inferior level of competition that he played against makes his outlook a bit questionable. His massive upside still suggests that he will likely be picked early in the second round.

#1 - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan Wolverines

Will Johnson is considered by many to be the best pure coverage cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft class. His concerning injury history is probably the biggest reason for him sliding out of the first round, but a team will surely take a gamble on his elite potential at some point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Why is Shedeur Sanders' draft stock falling? Reasons for Colorado QB's shocking slip explored