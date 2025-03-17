10 best free agents available after Week 1 of 2025 NFL Free Agency feat. Amari Cooper and more

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Free Agency window is officially in the books. We've seen hundreds of millions handed in contracts to some of the league's best players.

However, there are still an array of elite talents available on the market. With that being said, let's look at the ten best free agents ready for new challenges.

Ten best free agents available after Week 1 of 2025 NFL Free Agency

10. Za'Darius Smith, Edge Rusher

Za'Darius Smith last featured for the Detroit Lions. Smith was a solid defensive end for the Lions, and amassed four sacks in eight games.

However, he remains a free agent entering Week 2 of the window. The versatile defender could be an asset for a contending team looking to load up on elite depth at his position.

9. Keenan Allen, Wide Receiver

Keenan Allen spent the 2024/25 season with the Chicago Bears. He racked up 70 catches, 744 receiving yards and seven TDs in his first year out of Los Angeles.

Allen might not have the same speed that he possessed during his prime with the Chargers. But, he's still one of the most skilled route runners in the game.

8. Mike Hilton, Cornerback

Mike Hilton was one of many defenders to have a down season in Cincinnati last year. However, that's not to say that he can't do a job on a contender.

Hilton is a proven slot cornerback with the ability to lockup a shifty wide receiver on most nights. He could be a solid CB on a team with postseason aspirations.

7. Russell Wilson, Quarterback

Russell Wilson had a decent but unspectacular season in Pittsburgh. He helped the team to a playoff berth but was bounced in the wildcard round.

Wilson still has the ability to launch the ball down the Gridiron. However, the mobility that warned him most of his Pro Bowl nods has long disappeared.

6. Teven Jenkins, Guard

Teven Jenkins is one of the most versatile offensive lineman left in free agency. Jenkins is a guard but has experience playing the tackle position.

He should get a deal anytime soon as there are teams looking for a player of his skill set and upside.

5. Asante Samuel Jr., Cornerback

Asante Samuel Jr. missed most of the 2024/25 season due to injury. That's likely the primary reason why he remains unsigned.

The veteran CB will find a gig once he proves his fitness.

4. Rasul Douglas, Cornerback

Rasul Douglas is the best available defensive back on the free agent market. Douglas was a model of consistency during his time in Buffalo.

The veteran cornerback is a skilled ball hawk, and a solid fit in the modern NFL.

3. Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver

Once regarded as a top five wideout in the league, Stefon Diggs' stock has taken a drop in recent seasons. However, that's not to say that the perennial Pro Bowler can't ball out in the right situation.

Diggs will find a new home in 2025. However, he must first prove his fitness after a sustaining a worrisome looking ACL injury in Week 8.

2. Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver

Amari Cooper had a forgettable 2024 season, especially after he got traded to the Buffalo Bills. Cooper was never a fit on the Bills' offense, so it's not a surprise that they let him walk in free agency.

However, people shouldn't forget Cooper's track record as a WR1. He'll find a new team, all that's left for him is to figure out the role he wants on offense.

1. Cam Robinson, Offensive Tackle

Cam Robinson had a solid 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. It's a mild surprise that he's still available via free agency.

That should change soon as numerous teams could use a veteran tackle like him ahead of the 2025 regular season.

