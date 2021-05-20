10 Best NFL Free Agent Signings in 2021 so far

The 2021 NFL free agency group was one of the best in recent years and there have already been a number of great signings during this offseason. Let's take a look at the 10 best free agent signings ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

10) NFL Free Agent: Jadeveon Clowney, Edge, Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

The Cleveland Browns made a number of great signings during the offseason. Jadeveon Clowney will line up opposite the Browns' former number one overall pick Myles Garrett. The new signing may have the biggest impact out of all the defensive players the Browns during the break.

9) NFL Free Agent: Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers

The New England Patriots went on a massive shopping spree during the 2021 NFL offseason and signed both top tight ends in this year's free agency group. Hunter Henry will give the Patriots their best tight end since Rob Gronkowski.

8) NFL Free Agent: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed their top wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who turned down better offers to return with the Steelers. The Steelers desperately wanted him back as well as they fought off Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

7) NFL Free Agent: Shaquill Griffin, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

Shaquill Griffin was the top cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks. He will now take that same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Griffin brings a major boost to the Jaguars' secondary and their defense overall.

6) NFL Free Agent: Will Fuller, WR, Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons v Houston Texans

The Miami Dolphins landed one of the top wide receivers in free agency Will Fuller, who will play a huge role in the Dolphins offense in 2021. Miami had their sights on adding one of the top wide receivers this offseason and they did just that.

5) NFL Free Agent: Leonard Williams, DL, New York Giants

New York Giants v Baltimore Ravens

The New York Giants needed to keep Leonard Williams on their defensive line and re-signing him was their top priority. Williams was one of the many great signings the New York Giants made this offseason.

4) NFL Free Agent: Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears slapped the franchise tag on their star wide receiver Allen Robinson this offseason. Robinson was ready to hit the free agency market and was projected to be the top wide receiver on the market.

Although he thought about returning to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago made a great decision to keep Allen Robinson in a Bears uniform for the 2021 season.

3) NFL Free Agent: Matthew Judon, OLB, New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Matthew Judon was a major signing for the New England Patriots this offseason. The Patriots needed more pass rushers and Judon will give New England a great boost at rushing a passer-by in 2021. Over his six-year career, Matthew Judon has registered 34.5 sacks.

2) NFL Free Agent: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott finally received his huge pay day from the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas needed to re-sign their man man before he hit the free agency market. If Prescott were to hit the market, he would've been the top free agent in 2021 and the Cowboys made the right decision to pay him what he's worth.

1) NFL Free Agent: Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants

Detroit Lions v Miami Dolphins

The New York Giants needed to upgrade their wide receiver position this offseason and were able to do so by signing former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

He was the top wide receiver in this year's free agency group and Daniel Jones will now have a true number one wide receiver. The New York Giants will now also know whether Daniel Jones is the right guy to lead their franchise into the future.