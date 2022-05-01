NFL Draft 2022: 10 best players to go undrafted in annual event 

Hearing your name called in the NFL draft is a dream come true. However, if that name is not called, it can mean the difficult road to make a roster just gets significantly more difficult.

It does not mean that the NFL dream is dead. Scouting teams work tirelessly even after the draft, making phone calls and doing their dudilligence on all the undrafted players who are now free to sign where they please. In a way, the tables turn, and players can find the teams most willing to give them an opportunity to make it on a NFL roster.

NFL Rumors  @nflrums There are more undrafted free agents in the Hall of Fame than No. 1 overall picks. #NFLDraft There are more undrafted free agents in the Hall of Fame than No. 1 overall picks. #NFLDraft

Here are the top 10 best players to go undrafted after the 2022 NFL Draft:

10) Kevin Austin Jr, WR, Notre Dame

Notre Dame v Virginia Tech

Great burst as runner who had caught a total of 6 passes before the 2021 college season.

9) Christopher Allen, LB, Alabama

Alabama v Mississippi State

Solid hands, speed and strength but gets caught moving slow on outside moves.

8) Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

NFL Combine

Mountain of a man who needs to work on the fundamentals of pass blocking.

7) Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Nevada v Kansas State

Strong pocket passer but lacks mobility outside of the pocket. Two knee surgeries didn't help his draft stock.

6) Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State

NFL Combine

Can play all three positions on the line but lacks speed burst for the modern offensive line.

5) Verone McKinnely III, S, Oregon

Oregon State v Oregon

Undersized safety with short arms. Measurables aren't there, but all he did was make plays in college.

4) Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented By AT&T - Alabama v Clemson

Smaller side cornerback with big arms who excels in special teams. Has covered some elite receivers in practice and games.

3) Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

NFL Combine

Tall and lean so he can get stood up by a strong defensive lineman. Can play both guard and tackle.

2) Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Clemson v NC State

A big target who consistently makes big catches downfield but lacks the breakaway speed teams are looking for. Was a victim of an inconsistent Clemson team.

1) JoJo Domann, S/LB, Nebraska

NFL Combine

A hybrid player who is always around the ball. He will make a team thanks to his special teams ability.

