NFL Draft 2022: 10 best players to go undrafted in annual event 

Hearing your name called in the NFL draft is a dream come true. However, if that name is not called, it can mean the difficult road to make a roster just gets significantly more difficult.
It does not mean that the NFL dream is dead. Scouting teams work tirelessly even after the draft, making phone calls and doing their dudilligence on all the undrafted players who are now free to sign where they please. In a way, the tables turn, and players can find the teams most willing to give them an opportunity to make it on a NFL roster.
Here are the top 10 best players to go undrafted after the 2022 NFL Draft:
10) Kevin Austin Jr, WR, Notre Dame
Great burst as runner who had caught a total of 6 passes before the 2021 college season.
9) Christopher Allen, LB, Alabama
Solid hands, speed and strength but gets caught moving slow on outside moves.
8) Obinna Eze, OT, TCU
Mountain of a man who needs to work on the fundamentals of pass blocking.
7) Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Strong pocket passer but lacks mobility outside of the pocket. Two knee surgeries didn't help his draft stock.
6) Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State
Can play all three positions on the line but lacks speed burst for the modern offensive line.
5) Verone McKinnely III, S, Oregon
Undersized safety with short arms. Measurables aren't there, but all he did was make plays in college.
4) Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
Smaller side cornerback with big arms who excels in special teams. Has covered some elite receivers in practice and games.
3) Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State
Tall and lean so he can get stood up by a strong defensive lineman. Can play both guard and tackle.
2) Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
A big target who consistently makes big catches downfield but lacks the breakaway speed teams are looking for. Was a victim of an inconsistent Clemson team.
1) JoJo Domann, S/LB, Nebraska
A hybrid player who is always around the ball. He will make a team thanks to his special teams ability.