10 greatest NFL players who played for only one team

When NFL players are drafted, they anticipate playing for the same team, in the same city, their entire career. In the modern-day NFL, it is very rare for players to retire from the same team that they were drafted by.

There are a few active NFL players who have played for only one team. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald are two such examples. Both players are approaching the end of their careers but remain key for their respective teams.

Ten famous one-team NFL greats

There are a few all-time great players who spent their entire careers playing for the same NFL team. Although some teams may have moved cities, these players stayed in the same organization.

Without further ado, let's take a look at ten NFL players who always played for the same team.

#1 Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Packers

On this day 54 years ago, the Packers defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl I, with Bart Starr throwing for 250 yards and two TD en route to MVP Honors.



Those two franchises are now the top seeds in their respective conferences, setting up a potential rematch in Super Bowl LV. pic.twitter.com/eqO13LFOSN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2021

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 17th round (200th overall) of the 1956 NFL Draft. He signed for just $6,500. Starr started his career as a backup quarterback before making his first start during the 1959 season.

Starr and the Packers won the 1962 NFL Championship. He won the NFL Championship five times with the Packers and won two Super Bowls as well. Starr played for the Green Bay Packers for 16 seasons before retiring in 1971.

On retirement, Starr didn't leave Green Bay and became the Packers' quarterback coach. Within a few seasons, he became the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, a position he held for nine seasons.

#2 Dan Marino, QB, Miami Dolphins

Dan Marino

Quarterback Dan Marino spent 17 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He was drafted out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 27th pick in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft.

In his 17 seasons with the Dolphins, Marino received many accolades, but not the one he wanted most. Marino has the most career wins (155) as a starting quarterback without ever winning a Super Bowl. The Dolphins made the NFL playoffs in ten out of Marino's 17 seasons with them. Marino made one Super Bowl appearance in 1985, but Miami lost to the San Francisco 49ers 16-38.

When Marino decided to retire, he turned down offers to play for other NFL teams because he only wanted to play for the Dolphins.

#3 Dan Fouts, QB, San Diego Chargers

Dan Fouts

Dan Fouts was drafted by the San Diego Chargers with the 64th overall selection in the 1973 NFL Draft. His career with the Chargers lasted 15 seasons, and he racked up many accolades along the way.

OTD 1979: #Chargers QB Dan Fouts passes for 303 yards in Oakland on TNF, setting an NFL record by topping 300 yards for 4th straight game. pic.twitter.com/FXzkqZgGdU — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) October 25, 2017

A six-time NFL ProBowl selection, Fouts was the first NFL player to reach 4,000 passing yards in three straight seasons. He led the NFL in passing yards for four consecutive campaigns as well. The Chargers never made a trip to the Super Bowl with Fouts as quarterback, although they could make it to the AFC Championship game twice.

