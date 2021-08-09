10 greatest NFL players whose careers got cut short

Like father time, the injury bug doesn’t discriminate when it comes to legendary NFL players. When you play in the NFL, it's impossible to avoid injury, and every player will have to fight through injury at some stage of their career.

Unfortunately for some players, an injury or collection of injuries can end their pro-football careers prematurely. Across NFL history, many Hall of Fame-caliber players have had to hang up their cleats prematurely.

On that note, here’s a look at ten star NFL players who had their careers cut short due to injuries:

#10 Luke Kuechly, 28

The anchor of the Carolina Panthers defense for eight NFL seasons called time on his career at just 28. Luke Kuechly was a brutal tackler who made wide receivers pay for coming across the middle of the field.

He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and 2013 Defensive Player of the Tear. The linebacker was known as 'Captain America', but sadly he didn’t have the comic book hero's powers of recovery.

Due to the ongoing effects of concussions, Kuechly retired after the 2019 NFL season.

#9 Priest Holmes, 29

Undrafted free agent running back Priest Holmes became an NFL star after he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2001. He led the league in rushing yards with 1,555.

The next season, Holmes produced more yards - 1,615 - and 21 touchdowns. Holmes made the Pro Bowl three times, and was the NFL touchdown leader in both 2002 and 2003.

The Chiefs star rusher injured his neck in 2005, and this injury eventually led to his retirement at just 29 two years later.

#8 Steve Young, 37

The Hall of Fame quarterback played 15 seasons in the NFL, yet when he retired aged 37, it still felt premature. That’s because the San Francisco 49ers play-caller had one of his best seasons ever in 1998.

The veteran Super Bowl-winning QB threw for over 4,000 yards, and looked to have a few good seasons left in him.

But Young suffered a concussion early in the 1999 NFL season, and would deal with post-concussion syndrome effects for months afterwards. The three-time Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowler eventually retired in 2000.

#7 Michael Irvin, 32

One of the greatest wide receivers of the 1990s, Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Irvin saw his career end at just 32.

Irvin was part of the Cowboys' Super Bowl dynasty of the early-mid 90s alongside fellow triplets, running back Emmett Smith and QB Troy Aikman. He won three Super Bowls, made the Pro Bowl five times, and was the league leader in receiving yards in 1991.

This young man ⁦@TomBrady⁩ was admiring my gold jacket. I told him. He is NOT there yet, but if he keeps working hard and put a few more good seasons together. There may be a chance for him to get one of these jackets one day. #Nevergiveup 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HiNNwchI5n — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) August 9, 2021

However, the Cowboys receiver suffered a serious spinal cord injury in 1999 that forced him to end his pro-football career.

#6 Tony Boselli, 29

Despite only playing six seasons in the NFL, Tony Boselli is known as one of the greatest offensive tackles in the league's history.

Boselli was the first player drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995. The 6' 7", 320 lbs. was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection. He suffered a serious shoulder injury that ended his NFL career, though, and he retired after attempting a comeback with the Houston Texans in 2002.

#5 Sterling Sharpe, 28

Another star wide receiver who had to hang up his cleats early was the Green Bay Packers' Sterling Sharpe. Sharpe, the older brother of Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, had a spectacular NFL career before an injury cut it short.

He made the Pro Bowl five times, led the league in receiving yards three times and touchdowns twice. After hurting his neck at the end of the 1994 NFL season, though, Sharpe had to retire just seven seasons into his career.

#4 Terrell Davis, 29

Denver Broncos running back Terrell ‘TD’ Davis seemed to come out of nowhere to become a star, only to fall back to earth due to a run of injuries.

Davis was drafted in the sixth round by the Broncos in 1995, and quickly became one of the leading rushers in the NFL. He helped Denver win back-to-back Super bowls in 1997-98, rushing for over 2000 yards in 1998.

But after the Broncos star tore his knee in 1999, he was never the same player again. After re-injuring his leg in 2000, Terrell Davis eventually called time on his pro football career in 2002 at the age of just 29.

#3 Bo Jackson, 28

One of the most famous athletes in America during the 1980s and early 90s, Bo Jackson was a phenomenon. The Los Angeles Raiders running back featured in a video game, and played Major League Baseball in the NFL’s off-season.

Due to a serious hip injury, though, Jackson only played in four NFL seasons from 1987 to 1991. He made the Pro Bowl in 1990, but never achieved the greatness he seemed destined for.

#2 Troy Aikman, 33

The star quarterback who led the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories in the 90s, Troy Aikman was the man in Texas.

Aikman had a Hall of Fame career, despite having to retire at just 33. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and the MVP in Super Bowl XXVII. He was still a productive QB as he entered his 30s, but multiple concussions and a back injury forced the Cowboys legend to retire in 2001.

#1 Gale Sayers, 28

Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers was an NFL superstar before a knee injury curtailed his promising career.

Sayers was the rookie of the year in 1965, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL rushing leader.

Gale Sayers is the only player in NFL history to rush for 4 TDs, catch a touchdown, and return a punt for a touchdown in a single game — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) July 21, 2013

The Chicago Bears legend had to retire in 1972, though, after suffering serious knee injuries to both legs. Many NFL Hall of Famers believe Gale Sayers was the greatest player they ever saw play the game.

