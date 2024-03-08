10 highest-paid cornerbacks in NFL after Bears extend Jaylon Johnson on $76,000,000, 4-year deal

Jaylon Johnson is getting a massive reward for breaking out.

The Chicago Bears cornerback was one of the biggest revelations of the 2023-24 season, recording four interceptions - two of them against the Las Vegas Raiders, with one returned for a touchdown - in addition to 36 tackles (31 solo). He was named a seond-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.

On Thursday, two days after being franchise-tagged, he inked a monstrous $76-million extension to remain a Bear for the next four years. General manager Ryan Poles said on extending Johnson:

"We're extremely excited to be able to keep Jaylon here for the next four years. He's an integral part of our defense and his leadership will help our team continue to ascend. We want to thank (his agent) Chris Ellison for helping get this extension done."

But where does it rank among the biggest cornerback contracts? This list will answer that question (ranked by annual pay).

Ranking the ten highest-paid NFL cornerbacks today

10) Charvarius Ward ($14 million)

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

Kicking off the list is Charvarius Ward. After joining the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018, he immediately became a vital part of their then-burgeoning dynasty, reaching four straight AFC Championship Games and winning a Super Bowl in two appearances.

But when he hit free agency for the second time in 2021, there was a sense that he was undervalued when compared to then-emergent sophomore L'Jarius Sneed. The skeptics were proven right when Ward left for the San Francisco 49ers for three years and $42 million. But he has justified the decision very well to the tune of an All-Pro and Pro Bowl.

9) Carlton Davis III ($15 million)

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carlton Davis III has never been an All-Pro or Pro Bowler, but he did play a major role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55 victory. He hurt his quad in the final year of his rookie contract, but that did not deter general manager Jason Licht from extending him for three years and $45 million in 2022 free agency.

Since then, he has continued to be a defensive presence, most recently helping the Buccaneers reach the Divisional Round in their first season since Tom Brady's retirement.

8) Jaylon Johnson ($19 million)

Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears

With Tre'Davious White, who was slated to earn $17.25 million from the Buffalo Bills, set to be released on June 1, this list will be slightly different from its source. After him, it is Jaylon Johnson.

The Chicago Bear, barring a devasting injury or statistical regression, figures to be one of his team's potential franchise faces, alongside tight end Cole Kmet and whichever quarterback Ryan Poles chooses to succeed Justin Fields. Case in point: his $19-million annual pay represents a massive leap from Carlton Davis III.

7) Marshon Lattimore ($19.4 million)

Divisional Round - Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are expected to have a top-tier defensive back tandem for at least the next season, after local-born Tyrann Mathieu extended with them on Thursday. However, his $13.75 million deal is nothing compared to what his partner Marshon Lattimore is on.

The four-time Pro Bowler agreed to a monstrous $97.6-million extension with the Saints back in 2021, putting him among their most expensive players.

6) Trevon Diggs ($19.4 million)

Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys

It is a shame Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in the middle of the 2023-24 season, because he was just beginning a monstrous $97-million extension over five years, with the potential to increase its total value to $104 million by meeting incentives.

In his stead, DaRon Bland broke out, setting the single-season pick-six record and becoming an All-Pro and Pro Bowler just like him. But once he returns, the Dallas Cowboys will have a star-studded CB duo that can horrify even the best of wide receivers.

5) Marlon Humphrey ($19.5 million)

Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been best known for their hard-hitting and very successful linebackers, from Ray Lewis to Terrell Suggs and more recently Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. However, they have also had a proud lineage of top-notch defensive backs, from Rod Woodson, Chris McAllister, and Ed Reed to more recently Marcus Peters, Earl Thomas, and Kyle Hamilton.

But Marlon Humphrey is a cut above the current crop. After a massive breakout 2020 campaign that saw him force more fumbles than anyone en route to an All-Pro and Pro Bowl, he was rewarded with a five-year, $97.5-million extension. He has continued to justify that contract, reaching the conference title game for the first time in his career in 2023-24.

4) L'Jarius Sneed ($19.8 million)

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs gave the emergent L'Jarius Sneed a non-exclusive franchise tag, which allows him to negotiate with other teams regarding a trade. However, if he decides to commit to the tag, he will earn almost $20 million.

Of course, general manager Brett Veach is hoping to keep him. Sneed had only a modest performance in 2023-24 when compared to 2022-23, but his end zone forced fumble on Baltimore Ravens rookie wideout Zay Flowers arguably changed the tone of the AFC Championship Game, putting the Chiefs on the path to the NFL's first consecutive Super Bowl win in almost two decades.

3) Jalen Ramsey ($20 million)

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins

And now, onto really big-money territory.

Jalen Ramsey has always been known for two things: his physical shutdown style and his brashness. He was one of the emergent stars of Sacksonville; but when that unit started collapsing, he decided that he wanted to join a big-market team.

In the middle of the 2019 season, he got his wish, joining the Los Angeles Rams. The following year he agreed to a monstrous five-year $100-million extension - the biggest contract for a defensive back at the time.

Ramsey would repay that faith, returning the Rams to the playoffs before becoming a key part in their Super Bowl LVI run. In 2023, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

2) Denzel Ward ($20.1 million)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been historically derided as a "poverty franchise", often failing to acquire high-impact players who could justify receiving a seond contract if they ever got one.

But under Andrew Berry, their situation has greatly improved. In 2022, the Browns surprised fans by extending Denzel Ward for five years and $100.5 million, barely edging out Jalen Ramsey (whose contract can max out to $105 million with incentives).

1) Jaire Alexander ($21 million)

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Up to this day, it is still astounding for a small-market team like the Green Bay Packers to be able to attract marquee free agents and sign them to very lucrative deals. Case in point: Jaire Alexander.

As soon as the then-one-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler entered his fifth-year option in May 2022, general manager Brian Gutekunst did not hesitate to extend him for four years and $84 million. While obviously not as large as Jalen Ramsey's and Denzel Ward's contracts in terms of total amount, the $21-million annual pay represents the highest in the league.

Alexander has made another All-Pro and Pro Bowl and revisited the playoffs since then, even going as far as the Divisional Round.