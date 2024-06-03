10 highest-paid players in AFC in 2024 feat. Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and more

The AFC Conference has some of the NFL's best players, so unsurprisingly, they're well-paid for their efforts. Here, we will highlight 10 of the best-paid players in the AFC ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Top 10 highest-paid players in the AFC in 2024

Here's a look at the best-paid players in the AFC in 2024:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

10. Tyreek Hill, Wide receiver, Miami Dolphins - $30 million per year

Total Contract Value: 4 years, $120,000,000

Tyreek Hill is the fourth highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. The perennial Pro Bowler led the league in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2023, so he's proving to be worthy of the Dolphins' hefty investment.

Trending

9. Josh Allen, Edge rusher, Jacksonville Jaguars - $30 million per year

Total Contract Value: 5 Years, $150,000,000

Josh Allen is the best-paid edge rusher in the NFL, with the Jacksonville Jaguars star earning $30 million annually. Allen is the best-paid player in his franchise, pending whenever Trevor Lawrence earns his second NFL contract.

8. Chris Jones, Defensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs - $31.75 million per year

Total Contract Value: 5 years, $158,750,000

Chris Jones is arguably the best defensive tackle in the AFC, and he's the best-paid player at his position. The three-time Super Bowl champion signed a five-year, $158.75 million deal to remain with the Chiefs in the current offseason.

7. Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback, New York Jets - $37.5 million per year

Total Contract Value: 3 years, $150,815,000

Aaron Rodgers is a four-time regular season MVP and the best-paid player in New York. Rodgers has two more years in his existing deal as he looks to bring a Super Bowl to the much-maligned Jets.

6. Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills - $43 million per year

Total Contract Value: 6 year, $258,034,000

Josh Allen is widely considered to be on one of the best value quarterback deals in the NFL. It's a testament to how consistent the Wyoming product has been in his NFL career.

5. Deshaun Watson, Quarterback, Cleveland Browns - $46 million per year

Total Contract Value: 5 years, $230,000,000

From one of the best value contracts to one of the worst, there's Allen's deal with the Bills and Deshaun Watson's contract with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed contract of $230 million, so they hope he repays their faith in 2024.

4. Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens - $52 million per year

Total Contract Value: 5 years, $260,000,000

The Baltimore Ravens have the reigning league MVP on their roster, and he's in the second year of a $52 million contract. By the end of his five-year deal, Jackson's contract should be one of the best values in the league.

3. Justin Herbert, Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers - $52.5 million per year

Total Contract Value: 5 years, $262,500,000

Few quarterbacks are as talented as Justin Herbert, and with Jim Harbaugh as his new coach, he should get the required mentorship to enter the next level. Herbert's $52.5 million per year deal might prove a steal in the foreseeable future.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs - $52.65 million per year

Total Contract Value: 10 years, $450,000,000 (now worth $52.65 million from 2023-26 with escalators)

Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback for the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions, earning a pretty penny for it. Mahomes contract is currently worth $52.65 million from 2023-26, fully guaranteed.

1. Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals - $55 million per year

Total Contract Value: 5 years, $275,000,000

Joe Burrow is the best-paid player in the NFL and, by extension, the AFC Conference. Burrow will be looking to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a deep postseason run after an injury-riddled 2023.