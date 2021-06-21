10 most improved position groups in the 2021 NFL off-season

With most player acquisitions in the NFL off-season now over, it’s time to look at which teams were able to upgrade their rosters and in which positions.

In this write-up, we will analyze which teams managed to address a certain position group and managed to improve that by way of free agency, trade and the NFL draft.

Ten most improved positions going into the 2021 NFL season:

For the sake of simplicity, we will not consider NFL teams signing back players who were already on their roster but missed most of last season with injuries. So, for example, the Giants' running backs aren’t going to make the list just because Saquon Barkley is coming back.

Without further ado, let's dive into the ten most improved positions ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

#1 Quarterbacks – Chicago Bears

I was thinking about some of these high-end singular replacements like Matt Stafford over Jared Goff or Ryan Fitzpatrick over the mess in Washington. But if we’re looking at a full room, I think the Bears have gotten the best balance of quarterbacks able to play right now and with a potential upside.

It didn’t look like Bears fans would be excited about the guys they will have under center in 2021. That was especially the case when the Russell Wilson noise died down, and they decided to opt for old sturdy Andy Dalton instead. But in reality, getting a reliable lower-tier signal-caller like him over the likes of Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky already could be big for a team.

That's because they had a defense over the first half of the season that was good enough to overcome the least exciting offense in football. So they made a splash in the draft that could change their fortunes in the NFL. They took advantage of the talented Ohio State QB Justin Fields slipping, trading up nine spots in exchange for next year’s first-round pick to get their guy.

There are some issues with mechanics and eye discipline that Fields needs to clean up. That could take some time to fully overcome. But I believe his playmaking and off-script qualities will allow them to work through those. He could give the team somebody who could win NFL games by taking over.

Trubisky started getting into a bit of a groove down the road last season. But all Chicago needed was competency at the most important position, and once Fields is ready to go, they will be so much more exciting as a unit.

Notable Mentions: Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team.

