10 injured players to stash in fantasy football 2025 ft. Joe Mixon and Brandon Aiyuk

Many fantasy football managers will be drafting their teams in the coming days leading into the first week of the 2025 season. It's always important to be aware of injured players, but they don't always need to be completely avoided. Here are ten players that are currently dealing with injuries who are solid stashes for rosters this year.

Fantasy Football injury stashes for 2025 season

#1 - Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin played in just seven games last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He was off to a scorching start, ranking as the overall WR2 in fantasy points per game. He has additional target competeition this year with the Buccaneers drafting Emeka Egbuka and Godwin will miss the start of the 2025 season, but he has massive upside at his currently cheap price tag.

#2 - De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane finished as the RB6 in fantasy football last year, but a preseason calf injury could impact his availability to kick off this season. Some managers may avoid him due to the added risks, but his RB1 potential astill makes him an excellent pick.

#3 - Travis Hunter, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars made a bold move in the draft this year to trade up for Travis Hunter. He is expected to serve as a major piece of their offense, but his debut could be delayed by a reported upper body injury. He may not need to miss time for it, but even if he does, he is an ideal stash in fantasy football.

#4 - Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills

Khalil Shakir is currently dealing with a high-ankle sprain, putting his Week 1 availability into question. He was still the leading wide receiver for defending NFL MVP Josh Allen last season, so he should still be drafted with confidence in fantasy football.

#5 - Najee Harris, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Najee Harris departed the Pittsburgh Steelers to join the Los Angeles Chargers during the offseason. An offseason eye injury makes hi status questionable, and despite the the presence of rookie Omarion Hampton, he is a solid late-round flier in fantasy drafts.

#6 - Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans

Joe Mixon has finished as the RB13 or better in six of the past seven seasons, including last year with the Houston Texans. He is likely to open the 2025 season on the injured list with a fgoot and ankle issue, but stashing him has league-winning potential in fantasy football.

#7 - Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill was one of the top overall picks in fantasy drafts last year, but he disappointed by finishing as the WR21 overall. He is also dealing with an oblique injury that could impact his availability. He still finished as the WR8 or better in six of the past seven seasons, making him a bounceback candidate, especially with Jonnu Smith departing the Dolphins during the offseason.

#8 - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans

Tyjae Spears is reportedly unlikely to be ready for Week 1 after suffering a high-ankle sprain. He has plenty of sleeper potential in fantasy football upon his eventual return, despiute sharing the Titans' backfield with Tony Pollard. Spears finished as the weekly RB12 or better in each of his final three games last year, making him an ideal late-round flier.

#9 - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk is reportedly expected to miss at least the first month of the 2025 fantasy football season as he continues to work his way back from an ACL injury. He is one of the best overall candidates to stahs on an IR spot of fantasy rosters, especially with Deebo Samuel departing 49ers this year. Managres who can be patient with Aiyuk could get major rewards later on.

#10 - Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed is currently dealing with a foot sprain that could potentially force him to miss the start of the 2025 season. He has finished as the overall WR23 and WR26 in his two seaosns with the Packers so far, making him a solid stash with consistent production in their offense, despite the new addition of Matthew Golden this year.

