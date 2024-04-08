10 NFL players who are playing in UFL 2024 season feat. A. J. McCarron, Matt Corral and more

The United Football League (UFL) was formed when the XFL and the United States Football League merged. It provides football players with another avenue to showcase their talent, hoping to get an opportunity to play in the National Football League.

However, some former NFL players are continuing their football careers in the UFL. Some of them hope that a strong showing in the UFL can help them get another shot in the big league.

10 NFL players suiting up for the 2024 UFL season

Like its predecessors, the United Football League conducts its season in spring, when Major League Baseball has just started, and the NFL is still in its offseason. This timing keeps the league from competing with the bigger leagues because that approach can drain its gate attendance and viewership.

Meanwhile, former NFL players upgrade UFL rosters, leading to better competition and exciting matchups. Here are some athletes who went from the NFL to the UFL.

#1 Vic Beasley

This linebacker from Clemson is playing for the Arlington Renegades in the 2024 UFL season. The Atlanta Falcons selected him eighth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, and he played five seasons for the NFC South squad, earning First Team All-Pro honors in 2016. He also played for the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. Three years later, he played for the XFL’s Vegas Vipers.

#2 Brad Wing

The Australian punter from LSU is with the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas. The undrafted special teamer played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014. He played for the New York Giants the following year and stayed with the squad until 2017. He had another stint with the Steelers in 2023 before returning to the Brahmas in 2024.

#3 Marquette King

King is currently the Arlington Renegades punter. Before playing in the UFL, he was an undrafted free agent who played for the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2017. King also suited up with the Denver Broncos in 2018 before bouncing out of the NFL. He was a Second Team All-Pro member in 2016 and was the league’s punting yards leader in 2014.

#4 Larry Rountree III

Rountree is with the Birmingham Stallions for the 2024 season. The Los Angeles Chargers selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The running back from Missouri played two seasons for the Chargers before trying his luck with the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, Rountree did not make it to the Texans’ final roster for the 2023 NFL season.

#5 Cody Latimer

The Broncos selected this wide receiver from Indiana in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in Denver for four seasons before signing with the New York Giants, where he played two seasons. He tried out for the 2020 Washington Football Team but did not make the final roster. Before playing for the Brahmas in 2024, Latimer played for the Orlando Guardians in the 2023 XFL season.

#6 Chase Garbers

Garbers is one of the Brahmas’ quarterbacks for 2024. Before joining the UFL, he was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Raiders in 2022. Las Vegas promoted him to the active roster with two games left that season as Jarrett Stidham’s backup. The Raiders re-signed him during the 2023 offseason, but he was released before the regular season started.

#7 Matt Corral

The quarterback from Ole Miss continues his football career with the Stallions. Before the Carolina Panthers selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he was a Second Team All-SEC member and Outback Bowl Most Valuable Player. After one season in Carolina, the New England Patriots claimed him off waivers. However, the Patriots released him after Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

#8 Wayne Gallman Jr.

Gallman took his running back talent to the St. Louis Battlehawks for the 2024 UFL season. The Giants picked him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, and he played four seasons with the NFC East franchise. Gallman played for the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and the Seattle Seahawks a year later.

#9 A.J. McCarron

McCarron is a teammate of Gallman in St. Louis. The Cincinnati Bengals selected the former Alabama quarterback in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he played four seasons in Ohio. The three-time BCS national champion also played for the Oakland Raiders in 2018 before suiting up for the Houston Texans in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and had his second stint with the Bengals in 2023.

#10 Taco Charlton

This defensive end from Michigan will play for the Stallions in the 2024 UFL season. After becoming a 2016 First Team All-Big Ten member, he was a highly touted prospect, leading the Dallas Cowboys to select him in round one of the 2017 draft. After three seasons with the Cowboys, he bounced around the NFL, playing for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers, and the Chicago Bears.