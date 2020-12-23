The Pro Football Hall of Fame inspires great teams to have great players that trailblaze other players' road to follow. Certain NFL franchises are infused with record-shattering plays and elite players that become Hall of Famers.
Hall of Famers have played in the league for at least a decade before being considered for the prestigious award. Otherwise, a player wouldn't have enough contribution to become recognized.
The exception to the rule is running backs. A decade is a remarkably long career, even by Hall of Fame status.
The top 10 NFL teams with the most Hall of Famers
10. San Francisco 49ers (16)
The 49ers dominated the field with some greats like Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Joe Montana and Ronnie Lott.
The 49ers have an exceptional roster, including coach Bill Walsh and his three Super Bowl championships.
The most recent star to enter the HOF is Terrell Owens.
9. Cleveland Browns (17)
The Browns' gleaming success in the early years contradicts the inept next 30 years.
Five out of their 17 Hall of Famers retired before the NFL-AFL merger, including legends Otto Graham and Jim Brown.
Since 1980, the Browns have had three Hall of Famers: Ozzie Newsome, Joe DeLamielleure, and Mac Speedie.
8. Las Vegas Raiders (17)
The Raiders have an impressive Hall of Famers list that spans ten years. That includes Howie Long, Tim Brown, Marcus Allen and Dave Casper.
This season, there are 26 Raiders that have been nominated for induction into the Hall of Fame, so the franchise's list of HOF'ers could grow.
7. Dallas Cowboys (19)
The iconic team with the formidable star has 19 Hall of Famers, including stalwarts from their 1990s championship teams like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.
6. Los Angeles Rams (19)
The Rams introduced some of the greats into the game like Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace, Kurt Warner, and Issac Bruce.
This was the Rams most memorable team nicknamed "The Greatest Show on Turf" for starting a new era of offensive focused football.
5. Washington Football Team (20)
Champ Bailey was the last Hall of Famer that came out of the Washington Football Team back in 2002.
However, 1980 was WFT peak season; Russ Grimm, John Riggins, Darrell Green, and Art Monk.
4. New York Giants (21)
The most recent Hall of Famer for the New York Giants is Michael Strahan to continue Lawerence Taylor's pass-rushing legacy.
Taylor's success was attributed to Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who fostered the greatest era of the Giants' success.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (24)
Terry Bradshaw, Jerome Bettis, Bill Cowher, and Tony Polamalu are Steelers representing the Hall of Fame talent that arose from Pittsburgh. Cowher and Polamalu are the most recent to be crowned HoF.
2. Green Bay Packers (26)
The Green Bay Packers are second for most Hall of Famers with 26.
Vince Lombardi is a gem among HoF. There hasn't been a coach in NFL history that achieved more success in less time than Lombardi.
Lombardi won five NFL championships in nine seasons, including Super Bowl 1 and 2, compiling an extraordinary 89-29 regular-season record. Lombardi rescued the Packers (1952) from their worst season in the franchise history 1-10; they hadn't had a winning record for 11 years.
1. Chicago Bears (30)
The Chicago Bears are one of the longest-running franchises in the NFL. They flaunt a league-high of 30 Hall of Famers.
The most impactful Hall of Famer in the Bears franchise is George Halas, who owned the team and served as a coach for an exceptional 40 seasons.
- Bill George (1952-65)
- Bill Hewitt (1932-36)
- Brian Urlacher (2000-2012)
- Bronko Nagurski (1930-37, 1943)
- Clyde Turner (1940-52)
- Dan Fortmann (1936-43)
- Dan Hampton (1979-90)
- Dick Butkus (1965-73)
- Doug Atkins (1955-66)
- Ed Healey (1922-27)
- Gale Sayers (1965-71)
- George Blanda (1949, 1950-58)
- George Connor (1948-55)
- George Halas (1920-83)
- George McAfee (1940-41, 1945-50)
- George Musso (1933-44)
- George Trafton (1920-21, 1923-32)
- Harold "Red" Grange (1925, 1929-34)
- Jim Finks (1974-82)
- Joe Stydahar (1936-42, 1945-46)
- John Driscoll (1926-29)
- Mike Ditka (1961-66)
- Mike Singletary (1981-92)
- Richard Dent (1983-93, 1995)
- Sid Luckman (1939-50)
- Stan Jones (1954-65)
- Walter Payton (1975-87)
- William Roy "Link" Lyman (1926-28, 1930-31, 1933-34)