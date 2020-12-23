The Pro Football Hall of Fame inspires great teams to have great players that trailblaze other players' road to follow. Certain NFL franchises are infused with record-shattering plays and elite players that become Hall of Famers.

Hall of Famers have played in the league for at least a decade before being considered for the prestigious award. Otherwise, a player wouldn't have enough contribution to become recognized.

The exception to the rule is running backs. A decade is a remarkably long career, even by Hall of Fame status.

The top 10 NFL teams with the most Hall of Famers

10. San Francisco 49ers (16)

The 49ers dominated the field with some greats like Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Joe Montana and Ronnie Lott.

The 49ers have an exceptional roster, including coach Bill Walsh and his three Super Bowl championships.

The most recent star to enter the HOF is Terrell Owens.

HOF coach Bill Walsh was born OTD in 1931. Head coach of @49ers for 10 seasons. Led them to 3 Super Bowl titles (XVI, XIX, XXIII). Widely recognized as a passing offense expert. Many former and current @NFL head coaches trace their lineage back to Bill Walsh on his coaching tree. pic.twitter.com/9hWTmrdCUH — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 30, 2017

9. Cleveland Browns (17)

The Browns' gleaming success in the early years contradicts the inept next 30 years.

Five out of their 17 Hall of Famers retired before the NFL-AFL merger, including legends Otto Graham and Jim Brown.

Since 1980, the Browns have had three Hall of Famers: Ozzie Newsome, Joe DeLamielleure, and Mac Speedie.

Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome Knocked on the door of @calverthall High School to surprise their football team with custom 100th Turkey Bowl Jerseys



Another way The Hall celebrates excellence everywhere! #TG4URT | @Ford | #PFHOF pic.twitter.com/ptEWfyZEnb — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 1, 2019

8. Las Vegas Raiders (17)

The Raiders have an impressive Hall of Famers list that spans ten years. That includes Howie Long, Tim Brown, Marcus Allen and Dave Casper.

This season, there are 26 Raiders that have been nominated for induction into the Hall of Fame, so the franchise's list of HOF'ers could grow.

BREAKING: Former @Raiders Coach Tom Flores has been selected as a finalist for the Class of 2021. #PFHOF21



More: https://t.co/6mdxwqfj8O pic.twitter.com/AeIl1xdd2s — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 18, 2020

7. Dallas Cowboys (19)

The iconic team with the formidable star has 19 Hall of Famers, including stalwarts from their 1990s championship teams like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

Jerry Jones congratulates @JimmyJohnson on HOF. #PFHOF20



Full statement ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 13, 2020

6. Los Angeles Rams (19)

The Rams introduced some of the greats into the game like Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace, Kurt Warner, and Issac Bruce.

This was the Rams most memorable team nicknamed "The Greatest Show on Turf" for starting a new era of offensive focused football.

5. Washington Football Team (20)

Champ Bailey was the last Hall of Famer that came out of the Washington Football Team back in 2002.

However, 1980 was WFT peak season; Russ Grimm, John Riggins, Darrell Green, and Art Monk.

Where u at #BroncosCountry??? RT if you coming out to celebrate with me tonight @NATIVDenver https://t.co/hwI2rHfilv pic.twitter.com/d2meNqssc9 — Champ Bailey (@champbailey) October 11, 2019

4. New York Giants (21)

The most recent Hall of Famer for the New York Giants is Michael Strahan to continue Lawerence Taylor's pass-rushing legacy.

Taylor's success was attributed to Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who fostered the greatest era of the Giants' success.

Over 6 years and an honor I’ll never forget. Congrats to all the past, present, and future Pro Football HOF’ers. @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/sP33Q5YRaw — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 3, 2020

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (24)

Terry Bradshaw, Jerome Bettis, Bill Cowher, and Tony Polamalu are Steelers representing the Hall of Fame talent that arose from Pittsburgh. Cowher and Polamalu are the most recent to be crowned HoF.

Breaking: Former @steelers head coach @CowherCBS has been elected to the Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020. #PFHOF20



Read More: https://t.co/3uoQ2ojeDl pic.twitter.com/Rqk5Rl56tu — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 12, 2020

2. Green Bay Packers (26)

The Green Bay Packers are second for most Hall of Famers with 26.

Vince Lombardi is a gem among HoF. There hasn't been a coach in NFL history that achieved more success in less time than Lombardi.

Lombardi won five NFL championships in nine seasons, including Super Bowl 1 and 2, compiling an extraordinary 89-29 regular-season record. Lombardi rescued the Packers (1952) from their worst season in the franchise history 1-10; they hadn't had a winning record for 11 years.

Hall of Fame Coach Vince Lombardi was born OTD in 1913. Hall of Fame Enshrinement Class of 1971. Never had a losing season in 10 year coaching career with @packers & @Redskins. pic.twitter.com/3Ug3KFoi52 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 11, 2018

1. Chicago Bears (30)

The Chicago Bears are one of the longest-running franchises in the NFL. They flaunt a league-high of 30 Hall of Famers.

The most impactful Hall of Famer in the Bears franchise is George Halas, who owned the team and served as a coach for an exceptional 40 seasons.

HOFer George Halas was born OTD in 1895. Iconic founder & owner of @ChicagoBears. Considered 1 of the original co-founders of @NFL in 1920. pic.twitter.com/oyJjdt377N — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2017