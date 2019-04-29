2019 NFL Draft Results: All Draft Picks by Team

The first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft is announced

It's done. The 2019 NFL Draft is officially in the books. A total of 254 players have been selected by 32 franchises over three days and seven rounds.

In case you're concerned why the number of players falls short of the general 256, it's because the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins had to forfeit a third round and a sixth round pick respectively as both the franchises had drafted a player each in the 2018 supplemental NFL Draft.

There were no surprises as to who was selected as the number one overall pick, with quarterback Kyler Murray taking that honor after being scooped up by the Arizona Cardinals.

However, what probably irked most people was the fact that the New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick with Josh Allen still on the board. Giants needed defensive reinforcements and Jones would have fallen to theIt was most definitely a defense-minded draft with most of the top picks falling to that end of the spectrum. anyway at the 17th pick. The likes of D.K. Metcalf and Jachai Polite also fell to the second and third round respectively as franchises focused on needs over talent.

As always, you had a plethora of draft day trades with teams looking to acquire more picks or to move up in the draft. The Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks had the most number of picks with 12 each. On the other hand, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Philadelphia Eagles had the least number of picks with 5 each.

Without further ado, let us have a look at all the draft picks of each team:

NFC East

Trysten Hill

Dallas Cowboys - 9 Picks

Pick #58 Trysten Hill (DT, UCF)

Pick #90 Connor McGovern (OG, Penn State)

Pick #128 Tony Pollard (RB, Memphis)

Pick #136 Michael Jordan (G, Ohio State)

Pick #158 Michael Jackson (CB, Miami)

Pick #165 Joe Jackson (DE, Miami)

Pick #213 Donovan Wilson (S, Texas A&M)

Pick #218 Mike Weber (RB, Ohio State)

Pick #241 Jalen Jelks (LB, Oregon)

New York Giants - 10 Picks

Daniel Jones

Pick #6 Daniel Jones (QB, Duke)

Pick #17 Dexter Lawrence (DT, Clemson)

Pick #30 Deandre Baker (CB, Georgia)

Pick #95 Oshane Ximines (LB, Old Dominion)

Pick #108 Julian Love (CB, Notre Dame)

Pick #143 Ryan Connelly (LB, Wisconsin)

Pick #171 Darius Slayton (WR, West Virginia)

Pick #180 Corey Ballentine (CB, Washburn)

Pick #232 George Asafo-Adjei (G, Kentucky)

Pick #245 Chris Slayton (DT, Syracuse)

Philadelphia Eagles - 5 Picks

Andre Dillard

Pick #22 Andre Dillard (OT, Washington State)

Pick #53 Miles Sanders (RB, Penn State)

Pick #57 JJ Arcega-Whiteside (WR, Stanford)

Pick #138 Shareef Miller (DE, Penn State)

Pick #167 Clayton Thorson (QB, Northwestern)

Washington Redskins - 10 Picks

Dwayne Haskins

Pick #15 Dwayne Haskins (QB, Ohio State)

Pick #26 Montez Sweat (DE, Mississippi State)

Pick #76 Terry McLaurin (WR, Ohio State)

Pick #112 Bryce Love (RB, Stanford)

Pick #131 Wes Martin (G, Indiana)

Pick #153 Ross Pierschbacher (G, Alabama)

Pick #173 Cole Holcomb (LB, North Carolina)

Pick #206 Kelvin Harmon (WR, N.C. State)

Pick #227 Jimmy Moreland (CB, James Madison)

Pick #253 Jordan Brailford (DE, Oklahoma State)

