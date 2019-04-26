2019 NFL Draft Results: First 10 overall NFL Draft Picks revealed

Kyler Murray

The 84th edition of the NFL Draft is underway in the musical city of Nashville, Tennessee. After hours of analyzing tape, scouting, and brainstorming, it all reaches boiling point at the draft where franchises decide to build towards their future.

While it's still early to really pinpoint the exact potential of all the prospects right away, you do have an idea of what you're getting when you decide to hand over the NFL Draft hat to any particular athlete. And with the demand for talent always extremely high in the NFL, having a top 10 pick in the first round of the draft is all the more important.

The NFL Draft does spring a few surprises every year, and that has been the case this time as well. Without much further ado, let us have a look at the first 10 overall picks from the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pick #1 Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray (QB, Oklahoma)

That the current head coach of the Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury is a huge fan the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is no news. While some reports did claim that the Cardinals could go a different route in the draft, they did not pull any rabbits out of the hat as they drafted the 2018 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

The pick created some history for the Oklahoma Sooners as well as they became the first program to have quarterbacks selected as the first overall pick in two consecutive years after Baker Mayfield was selected as the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by Cleveland Browns.

Pick #2 San Francisco 49ers - Nick Bosa (DE, Ohio State)

Nick Bosa

We've all heard about the Manning family, with Archie, Peyton and Eli getting things done on the offensive side of things as quarterbacks. Now make way for the Bosa family, who have been getting things done through John, Joey, and now Nick Bosa, on the defensive scheme of things. Speed and power come naturally for this Ohio State defensive end and one can only hope that he turns things around for the 49ers.

Pick #3 New York Jets - Quinnen Williams (DT, Alabama)

Yet another dominant interior lineman out of Alabama, many believe Quinnen Williams to be the best prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 2018 easily justified his First Team All-SEC selection. Recording 19.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks in 2018, Williams has the speed and positioning sense to bully O-lines all year long. The New York Jets will be hoping for exactly the same in the upcoming year.

Pick #4 Oakland Raiders - Clelin Ferrell (DE, Clemson)

Clelin Ferrell's name is announced during the 2019 NFL Draft

You can always count on the big O to shake things up. While many expected the Raiders to go for Josh Allen who admittedly is the best edge rusher in the current draft class, Jon Gruden and Co. went with two time CFP national champion in Clelin Ferrell instead. The 2018 ACC Defensive Player of the Year recorded 21 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last year for the Tigers so it's not exactly difficult to see why the Raiders chose him either.

Pick #5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Devin White (LB, LSU)

This was coming all along. The Bucs realized a long time ago that an interior linebacker was their biggest need coming into the offseason and they've done something about it. The 2018 All-SEC First Team selection might not be the smartest player on the pitch, but can surely lead defensive plays with his sheer athleticism.

