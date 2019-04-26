2019 NFL Draft Round 1: Results and Draft Picks

There were no surprises with the number one overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft

The 2019 NFL Draft was in full swing in Nashville, Tennessee as franchises pounced on the top talents from collegiate football across the country. As many as six draft day trades took place where teams either acquired or moved up in the first round.

With six rounds still to go in the 2019 NFL Draft, a lot of prospects are still up for grabs. Having said that, the cream of the crop have been already snapped up with Round 1 officiallyy concuding.

While the Arizona Cardinals did not spring any surprises by drafting quarterback Kyler Murray as the first overall picks, the Oakland Raiders did raise some eyebrows when they did not select Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen.

Without further ado, let's have a look at all the 32 picks from Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft:

Pick #1 Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray (QB, Oklahoma)

Pick #2 San Francisco 49ers - Nick Bosa (DE, Ohio State)

Pick #3 New York Jets - Quinnen Williams (DT, Alabama)

Pick #4 Oakland Raiders - Clelin Ferrell (DE, Clemson)

Pick #5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Devin White (LB, LSU)

Pick #6 Oakland Raiders - Daniel Jones (QB, Duke)

Pick #7 Jacksonville Jaguars - Josh Allen (Edge, Kentucky)

Pick #8 Detroit Lions - T.J. Hockenson (TE, Iowa)

Pick #9 Buffalo Bills - Ed Oliver (DT, Houston)

Pick #10 Pittsburgh Steelers (from Denver Broncos) - Devin Bush Jr. (LB, Michigan)

Pick #11 Cincinnati Bengals - Jonah Williams (OT, Alabama)

Pick #12 Green Bay Packers - Rashan Gary (DE, Michigan)

Pick #13 Miami Dolphins - Christian Wilkins (DT, Clemson)

Pick #14 Atlanta Falcons - Chris Lindstrom (G, Boston College)

Pick #15 Washington Redskins - Dwayne Haskins (QB, Ohio State)

Pick #16 Carolina Panthers - Brian Burns (LB, Florida State)

Pick #17 New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns) - Dexter Lawrence (DT, Clemson)

Pick #18 Minnesota Vikings - Garrett Bradbury (C, NC State)

Pick #19 Tennessee Titans - Jeffery Simmons (DT, Mississippi State)

Pick #20 Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Noah Fant (TE, Iowa)

Pick #21 Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks) - Darnell Savage Jr. (S, Maryland)

Pick #22 Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore Ravens) - Andre Dillard (OT, Washington State)

Pick #23 Houstan Texans - Tytus Howard (OT, Alabama State)

Pick #24 Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears) - Josh Jacobs (RB, Alabama)

Pick #25 Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Marquise Brown (WR, Oklahoma)

Pick #26 Washington Redskins (from Indianapolis Colts) - Montez Sweat (DE, Mississippi State)

Pick #27 Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys) - Johnathan Abram (S, Mississippi State)

Pick #28 Los Angeles Chargers - Jerry Tillery (DT, Notre Dame)

Pick #29 Seattle Seahawks - L.J. Collier (DE, TCU)

Pick #30 New York Giants (from New Orleans Saints via Green Bay and Seattle) - Deandre Baker (CB, Georgia)

Pick #31 Atlanta Falcons (from Los Angeles Rams) - Kaleb McGary (OT, Washington)

Pick #32 New England Patriots - N'Keal Harry (WR, Arizona State)