2019 NFL Draft Round 2: Results and Draft Picks

Cornerback Byron Murphy was the first prospect to be scooped up on Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft

The 2019 NFL Draft began in spectacular fashion in Nashville, Tennessee with the Arizona Cardinals starting things off by picking quarterback Kyler Murray off the board. The most expected names followed hence and we were already at the end of Day 1.

The NFL Draft is never complete without surprising choices and the same was the case on Thursday night, such as the New York Giants drafting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the number 6 overall pick ahead of Dwayne Haskins, Oakland Raiders passing on Josh Allen, and much more.

Day 2 promised much of insinuating action and so was the case. As many as nine draft day trades took place for Round 2 itself, one of which saw Arizona Cardinals sending Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins in return for the latter's 2nd round pick and a 2020 fifth round pick.

Having said that, here are the complete results from Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft:

Pick #33 Arizona Cardinals - Byron Murphy (CB - Washington)

Pick #34 Indianapolis Colts (From Jets) - Rock Ya Sin (CB - Temple)

Pick #35 Jacksonville Jaguars (From Raiders) - Jawaan Taylor, (OT - Florida)

Pick #36 San Francisco 49ers - Deebo Samuel (WR - South Carolina)

Pick #37 Carolina Panthers (From Seahawks) - Greg Little (OT - Ole Miss)

Pick #38 Buffalo Bills (From Raiders) - Cody Ford (OT - Oklahoma)

Pick #39 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sean Bunting (CB - Central Michigan)

Pick #40 Oakland Raiders (From Bills) - Trayvon Mullen (CB - Clemson)

Pick #41 Denver Broncos - Dalton Risner (OT - Kansas State)

Pick #42 Denver Broncos (From Bengals) - Drew Lock (QB - Missouri)

Pick #43 Detriot Lions - Jahlani Tavai (LB - Hawai'i)

Pick #44 Green Bay Packers - Elgton Jenkins (C - Mississippi State)

Pick #45 New England Patriots (From Rams) - Joejuan Williams (CB - Vanderbilt)

Pick #46 Cleveland Browns (From Colts) - Greedy Williams (CB - LSU)

Pick #47 Seattle Seahawks (From Panthers) - Marquise Blair (S - Utah)

Pick #48 New Orleans Saints (From Dolphins) - Erik McCoy (C - Texas A&M)

Pick #49 Indianapolis Colts (From Browns) - Ben Banogu (Edge - TCU)

Pick #50 Minnesota Vikings - Irv Smith Jr (TE - Alabama)

Pick #51 Tennessee Titans - A.J. Brown (WR - Ole Miss)

Pick #52 Cincinnati Bengals (From Broncos) - Drew Sample (TE - Washington)

Pick #53 Philadelphia Eagles (From Ravens) - Miles Sanders (RB - Penn State)

Pick #54 Houston Texans (From Seahawks) - Lonnie Johnson Jr. (CB - Kentucky)

Pick #55 Houston Texans - Max Scharping (OT - Northern Illinois)

Pick #56 Kansas City Chiefs (From Rams) - Mecole Hardman (WR - Georgia)

Pick #57 Philadelphia Eagles - JJ Arcega-Whiteside (WR - Stanford)

Pick #58 Dallas Cowboys - Trysten Hill (DT - UCF)

Pick #59 Indianapolis Colts - Parris Campbell (WR - Ohio State)

Pick #60 Los Angeles Chargers - Nasir Adderley (S - Delaware)

Pick #61 Los Angeles Rams (From Chiefs) - Taylor Rapp (S - Washington)

Pick #62 Arizona Cardinals (From Dolphins) - Andy Isabella (WR - UMass)

Pick #63 Kansas City Chiefs (From Rams) - Juan Thornhill (S - Virginia)

Pick #64 Seattle Seahawks (From Patriots) - D.K. Metcalf (WR - Ole Miss)

