2019 NFL Draft Round 3: Results and Draft Picks

Jachai Polite was finally snapped up in Round 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft

The 2019 NFL Draft has been a story of franchises going for what their roster needs rather than picking up the best talent available on the board. While this surely gives the fans a green light in terms of surety with regards to the picks of their favorite teams, the draft prospects did have to suffer as a result.

D.K. Metcalf had to wait until the final pick of Round 2 to find a suitor in Seattle Seahawks whereas Jachai Polite, one of the best edge rushers in the class, was still waiting for his name to be called out halfway through Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

As always, there were still several shakeups in the order of picks as seven draft day trades concerning the third round fell into place and it made all the sense. There was still plenty of talent available and as mentioned earlier, franchises had given preference to needs first. Some of them now had the chance to scoop great talent and they made moves for it. The first six of the 32 compensatory picks also came into play in this round.

Without further ado, let's rewind what happened in the second half of the draft on Friday. Here are the complete results from Round 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft:

Pick #65 Arizona Cardinals - Zach Allen (DE - Boston College)

Pick #66 Pittsburgh Steelers (From Raiders) - Diontae Johnson (WR - Toledo)

Pick #67 San Francisco 49ers - Jalen Hurd (WR - Baylor)

Pick #68 New York Jets - Jachai Polite (Edge - Florida)

Pick #69 Jacksonville Jaguars - Josh Oliver (TE - San Jose State)

Pick #70 Los Angeles Rams (From Buccaneers) - Darrell Henderson (RB - Memphis)

Pick #71 Denver Broncos - Dre'Mont Jones (DT - Ohio State)

Pick #72 Cincinnati Bengals - Germaine Pratt (LB - NC State)

Pick #73 Chicago Bears (From Patriots) - David Montgomery (RB - Iowa State)

Pick #74 Buffalo Bills - Devin Singletary (RB - Florida Atlantic)

Pick #75 Green Bay Packers - Jace Sternberger (TE - Texas A&M)

Pick #76 Washington Redskins - Terry McLaurin (WR - Ohio State)

Pick #77 New England Patriots (From Seahawks) - Chase Winovich (DE - Michigan)

Pick #78 Miami Dolphins - Michael Deiter (G - Wisconsin)

Pick #79 Los Angeles Rams (From Falcons) - David Long (CB - Michigan)

Pick #80 Cleveland Browns - Sione Takitaki (LB - BYU)

Pick #81 Detroit Lions (From Vikings) - Will Harris (S - Boston College)

Pick #82 Tennessee Titans - Nate Davis (G - Charlotte)

Pick #83 Pittsburgh Steelers - Justin Layne (CB - Michigan State)

Pick #84 Kansas City Chiefs (From Seahawks) - Khalen Saunders (DT - Western Illinois)

Pick #85 Baltimore Ravens - Jaylon Ferguson (DE - Louisiana Tech)

Pick #86 Houston Texans - Kahale Warring (TE - San Diego State)

Pick #87 New England Patriots (From Chicago) - Damien Harris (RB - Alabama)

Pick #88 Seattle Seahawks (From Vikings) - Cody Barton (LB - Utah)

Pick #89 Indianapolis Colts - Bobby Okereke (LB - Stanford)

Pick #90 Dallas Cowboys - Connor McGovern (G - Penn State)

Pick #91 Los Angeles Chargers - Trey Pipkins (OT - Sioux Falls)

Pick #92 New York Jets (From Vikings) - Chuma Edoga (T - USC)

Pick #93 Baltimore Ravens (From Vikings) - Miles Boykin (WR - Notre Dame)

Pick #94 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (From Rams) - Jamel Dean (CB - Auburn)

Pick #95 New York Giants (From Browns) - Oshane Ximines (DE - Old Dominion)

Pick #96 Buffalo Bills (From Redskins) - Dawson Knox (TE - Ole Miss)

Pick #97 Los Angeles Rams (From Patriots): Bobby Evans (T - Oklahoma)

Pick #98 Jacksonville Jaguars (From Rams) - Quincy Williams (LB - Murray State)

Pick #99 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (From Rams) - Mike Edwards (S - Kentucky)

Pick #100 Carolina Panthers - Will Grier (QB - West Virginia)

Pick #101 New England Patriots (From Rams) - Yodny Cajuste (T - West Virginia)

Pick #102 Minnesota Vikings (From Ravens) - Alexander Mattison (RB - Boise State)

