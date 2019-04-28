2019 NFL Draft Round 4: Results and Draft Picks

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 7 // 28 Apr 2019, 19:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hakeem Butler of Iowa State was the first pick on Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft

The first two days of the 2019 NFL Draft already saw over a hundred college prospects realize their dream of playing in the NFL. A lot of talented athletes who many fathomed would be snapped up on Thursday itself had to bide their time but they finally witnessed their names being called on Day 2.

While not everyone would agree with this, Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft was probably the most crucial one for the franchises. Most teams had found the cornerstones for their rosters but needed to now build around them by scooping up the correct role players. Just look at Arizona. They seemingly had the quarterback spot sorted when they picked Josh Rosen last year. However, that did not turn out to be the case as a porous O-Line didn't really help 2018's 10th overall pick to showcase his skills and now he's on his way to Miami.

With 152 picks still up for the taking, front office executives of NFL franchises geared up for a long day and this is how things transpired in Round 4 of the 2019 NFL Draft:

Pick #103 Arizona Cardinals - Hakeem Butler (WR, Iowa State)

Pick #104 Cincinnati Bengals - Ryan Finley (QB, N.C. State)

Pick #105 New Orleans Saints - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (S, Florida)

Pick #106 Oakland Raiders - Maxx Crosby (DE, Eastern Michigan)

Pick #107 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Anthony Nelson (DE, Iowa)

Pick #108 New York Giants - Julian Love (CB, Notre Dame)

Advertisement

Pick #109 Indianapolis Colts - Khari Willis (S, Michigan State)

Pick #110 San Francisco 49ers - Mitch Wishnowsky (P, Utah)

Pick #111 Atlanta Falcons - Kendall Sheffield (CB, Ohio State)

Pick #112 Washington Redskins - Bryce Love (RB, Stanford)

Pick #113 Baltimore Ravens - Justice Hill (RB, Oklahoma State)

Pick #114 Seattle Seahawks - Dru Samia (G, Oklahoma)

Pick #115 Carolina Panthers - Christian Miller (LB, Alabama)

Pick #116 Tennessee Titans - Amani Hooker (S, Iowa)

Pick #117 Detroit Lions - Austin Bryant (DE, Clemson)

Pick #118 New England Patriots - Hjalte Froholdt (G, Arkansas)

Pick #119 Cleveland Browns - Sheldrick Redwine (S, Miami)

Pick #120 Seattle Seahawks - Gary Jennings Jr. (WR, West Virginia)

Pick #121 New York Jets - Trevon Wesco (TE, West Virginia)

Pick #122 Pittsburgh Steelers - Benny Snell (RB, Kentucky)

Pick #123 Baltimore Ravens - Ben Powers (G, Oklahoma)

Pick #124 Seattle Seahawks - Phil Haynes (G, Wake Forest)

Pick #125 Cincinnati Bengals - Renell Wren (DT, Arizona State)

Pick #126 Chicago Bears - Riley Ridley (WR, Georgia)

Pick #127 Baltimore Ravens - Iman Marshall (CB, USC)

Pick #128 Dallas Cowboys - Tony Pollard (RB, Memphis)

Pick #129 Oakland Raiders - Isaiah Johnson (CB, Houston)

Pick #130 Los Angeles Chargers - Drue Tranquill (LB, Notre Dame)

Pick #131 Washington Redskins - Wes Martin (G, Indiana)

Pick #132 Seattle Seahawks - Ugochukwu Amadi (S, Oregon)

Pick #133 New England Patriots - Jarrett Stidham (QB, Auburn)

Pick #134 Los Angeles Rams - Greg Gaines (DT, Washington)

Pick #135 Atlanta Falcons - John Cominsky (LB, Charleston)

Pick #136 Dallas Cowboys - Michael Jordan (G, Ohio State)

Pick #137 Oakland Raiders - Foster Moreau (TE, LSU)

Pick #138 Philadelphia Eagles - Shareef Miller (DE, Penn State)

Also read: 2019 NFL Draft Round 1 results