2019 NFL Draft Round 5: Results and Draft Picks

Deionte Thompson was the first pick of Round 5 of the 2019 NFL Draft

If it hasn't been said enough already, the 2019 NFL Draft is one involving prospects largely on the defensive side of the game. The likes of Hakeem Butler, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Amani Hooker finding suitors in Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints respectively highlighted the first quarter of Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

More than 20 players drafted in Round 4 belonged to that end of the spectrum and things weren't going to change much in Round 5 given the remaining athletes on the board. As many as seven franchises had two picks in this round. The process of snapping role players continued as seven out of the first 10 picks in this round were defensive recruits.

Without further ado, let us have a look at how everything transpired in Round 5 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pick #139 Arizona Cardinals - Deionte Thompson (S, Alabama)

Pick #140 Jacksonville Jaguars - Ryquell Armstead (RB, Temple)

Pick #141 Pittsburgh Steelers - Zach Gentry (TE, Michigan)

Pick #142 Seattle Seahawks - Ben Burr-Kirven (LB, Washington)

Pick #143 New York Giants - Ryan Connelly (LB, Wisconsin)

Pick #144 Indianapolis Colts - Marvell Tell (S, USC)

Pick #145 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Matt Gay (K, Utah)

Pick #146 Detroit Lions - Amani Oruwariye (CB, Penn State)

Pick #147 Buffalo Bills - Vosean Joseph (LB, Florida)

Pick #148 San Francisco 49ers - Dre Greenlaw (LB, Arkansas)

Pick #149 Oakland Raiders - Hunter Renfrow (WR, Clemson)

Pick #150 Green Bay Packers - Kingsley Keke (DT, Texas A&M)

Pick #151 Miami Dolphins - Andrew Van Ginkel (LB, Wisconsin)

Pick #152 Atlanta Falcons - Qadree Ollison (RB, Pittsburgh)

Pick #153 Washington Redskins - Ross Pierschbacher (G, Alabama)

Pick #154 Carolina Panthers - Jordan Scarlett (RB, Florida)

Pick #155 Cleveland Browns - Mack Wilson (LB, Alabama)

Pick #156 Denver Broncos - Justin Hollins (LB, Oregon)

Pick #157 New York Jets - Blake Cashman (LB, Minnesota)

Pick #158 Dallas Cowboys - Michael Jackson (CB, Miami)

Pick #159 New England Patriots - Byron Cowart (DT, Maryland)

Pick #160 Baltimore Ravens - Daylon Mack (DT, Texas A&M)

Pick #161 Houston Texans - Charles Omenihu (DE, Texas)

Pick #162 Minnesota Vikings - Cameron Smith (LB, USC)

Pick #163 New England Patriots - Jake Bailey (P, Stanford)

Pick #164 Indianapolis Colts - E.J. Speed (LB, Tarleton State)

Pick #165 Dallas Cowboys - Joe Jackson (DE, Miami)

Pick #166 Los Angeles Chargers - Easton Stick (QB, North Dakota State)

Pick #167 Philadelphia Eagles - Clayton Thorson (QB, Northwestern)

Pick #168 Tennessee Titans - D'Andre Walker (LB, Georgia)

Pick #169 Los Angeles Rams - David Edwards (OT, Wisconsin)

Pick #170 Cleveland Browns - Austin Seibert (K, Oklahoma)

Pick #171 New York Giants - Darius Slayton (WR, West Virginia)

Pick #172 Atlanta Falcons - Jordan Miller (CB, Washington)

Pick #173 Washington Redskins - Cole Holcomb (LB, North Carolina)

