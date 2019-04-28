2019 NFL Draft Round 6: Results and Draft Picks

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5 // 28 Apr 2019, 21:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Trayveon Williams was one of the marquee picks of Round 6 of the 2019 NFL Draft

With five rounds already done in the 2019 NFL Draft, most of the established talents on paper had already been scooped up. It was now the time to choose amongst the sleeper prospects and if you know about the draft stories of a certain Tom Brady and a certain Antonio Brown, you would know how little margin for error the franchises had, even in the penultimate.

A 6-time Super Bowl winner in Brady and probably the best wide receiver in the league in Brown were both sixth-round picks. With that in mind, teams knew that they had to take the perfect punt with the draft nearing a close and with so many spots to fill. Having said that, here's looking at all the selections that took place during Round 6 of the 2019 NFL Draft:

Pick #174 Arizona Cardinals - KeeSean Johnson (WR, Fresno State)

Pick #175 Pittsburgh Steelers - Sutton Smith (DE, Northern Illinois)

Pick #176 San Francisco 49ers - Kaden Smith (TE, Stanford)

Pick #177 New Orleans Saints - Saquan Hampton (S, Rutgers)

Pick #178 Jacksonville Jaguars - Gardner Minshew (QB, Washington State)

Pick #179 Arizona Cardinals - Lamont Gaillard (C, Georgia)

Pick #180 New York Giants - Corey Ballentine (CB, Washburn)

Advertisement

Pick #181 Buffalo Bills - Jaquan Johnson (S, Miami)

Pick #182 Cincinnati Bengals - Trayveon Williams (RB, Texas A&M)

Pick #183 San Francisco 49ers - Justin Skule (T, Vanderbilt)

Pick #184 Detroit Lions - Travis Fulgham (TE, Old Dominion)

Pick #185 Green Bay Packers - Ka'dar Hollman (CB, Toledo)

Pick #186 Detroit Lions - Ty Johnson (RB, Maryland)

Pick #187 Denver Broncos - Juwann Winfree (WR, Colorado)

Pick #188 Tennessee Titans - David Long (CB, Michigan)

Pick #189 Cleveland Browns - Drew Forbes (T, Southeastern Missouri State)

Pick #190 Minnesota Vikings - Armon Watts (DT, Arkansas)

Pick #191 Minnesota Vikings - Marcus Epps (S, Wyoming)

Pick #192 Pittsburgh Steelers - Isaiah Buggs (DE, Alabama)

Pick #193 Minnesota Vikings - Oli Udoh (T, Elon)

Pick #194 Green Bay Packers - Dexter Williams (RB, Notre Dame)

Pick #195 Houston Texans - Xavier Crawford (CB, Central Michigan)

Pick #196 New York Jets - Blessuan Austin (CB, Rutgers)

Pick #197 Baltimore Ravens - Trace McSorley (QB, Penn State)

Pick #198 San Francisco 49ers - Tim Harris (CB, Virginia)

Pick #199 Indianapolis Colts - Gerri Green (DE, Mississippi)

Pick #200 Los Angeles Chargers - Emeke Egbule (LB, Houston)

Pick #201 Kansas City Chiefs - Rashad Fenton (CB, South Carolina)

Pick #202 Miami Dolphins - Isaiah Prince (T, Ohio State)

Pick #203 Atlanta Falcons - Marcus Green (WR, Louisiana Monroe)

Pick #204 Seattle Seahawks - Travis Homer (RB, Miami)

Pick #205 Chicago Bears - Duke Shelley (CB, Kansas State)

Pick #206 Washington Redskins - Kelvin Harmon (WR, N.C. State)

Pick #207 Pittsburgh Steelers - Ulysees Gilbert III (LB, Akron)

Pick #208 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Scott Miller (WR, Bowling Green)

Pick #209 Seattle Seahawks - Demarcus Christmas (DT, Florida State)

Pick #210 Cincinnati Bengals - Deshaun Davis (LB, Auburn)

Pick #211 Cincinnati Bengals - Rodney Anderson (RB, Oklahoma)

Pick #212 Carolina Panthers - Dennis Daley (T, South Carolina)

Pick #213 Dallas Cowboys - Donovan Wilson (S, Texas A&M)

Pick #214 Kansas City Chiefs - Darwin Thompson (RB, Utah State)

Also read: 2019 NFL Draft Round 1 results