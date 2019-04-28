2019 NFL Draft Round 7: Results and Draft Picks

Caleb Wilson was at the receiving end of the 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag on Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft

After months of scouting, days of analyzing, and hours of negotiating, we finally arrived at the Round 7 of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over a hundred players had already been drafted on the day but it was time to run the course once again as franchises needed to analyze their needs one final time and act accordingly.

There was something interesting for the fans as well, as the bearer of the infamous 'Mr. Irrelevant' for the 2019 edition of the draft would be revealed. In case you're unaware, this is the tag given to the final pick of the NFL Draft in any particular year, which happened to be UCLA's tight end Caleb Wilson who was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. But anyway, better being the last pick than not being selected altogether right?

Here are all the picks from Round 7 of the 2019 NFL Draft:

Pick #215 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Terry Beckner Jr. (DT, Missouri)

Pick #216 Kansas City Chiefs - Nick Allegretti (C, Illinois)

Pick #217 Minnesota Vikings - Kris Boyd (CB, Texas)

Pick #218 Dallas Cowboys - Mike Weber (RB, Ohio State)

Pick #219 Pittsburgh Steelers - Derwin Gray (OT, Maryland)

Pick #220 Houston Texans - Cullen Gillaspia (FB, Texas A&M)

Pick #221 Cleveland Browns - Donnie Lewis Jr. (CB, Tulane)

Pick #222 Chicago Bears - Kerrith Whyte Jr. (RB, Florida Atlantic)

Pick #223 Cincinnati Bengals - Jordan Brown (CB, South Dakota State)

Pick #224 Detroit Lions - Isaac Nautu (TE, Georgia)

Pick #225 Buffalo Bills - Darryl Johnson Jr. (LB, North Carolina A&T)

Pick #226 Green Bay Packers - Ty Summers (LB, TCU)

Pick #227 Washington Redskins - Jimmy Moreland (CB, James Madison)

Pick #228 Buffalo Bills - Tommy Sweeney (TE, Boston College)

Pick #229 Detroit Lions - PJ Johnson (DT, Arizona)

Pick #230 Oakland Raiders - Quinton Bell (DE, Prairieview A&M)

Pick #231 New Orleans Saints - Alize Mack (TE, Notre Dame)

Pick #232 New York Giants - George Asafo-Adjei (G, Kentucky)

Pick #233 Miami Dolphins - Chandler (FB, Auburn)

Pick #234 Miami Dolphins - Myles Gaskin (RB, Washington)

Pick #235 Jacksonville Jaguars - Dontavius Russell (DT, Auburn)

Pick #236 Seattle Seahawks - John Ursua (WR, Hawaii)

Pick #237 Carolina Panthers - Terry Godwin (WR, Georgia)

Pick #238 Chicago Bears - Stephen Denmark (CB, Valdosta State)

Pick #239 Minnesota Vikings - Dillon Mitchell (WR, Oregon)

Pick #240 Indianapolis Colts - Jackson Barton (OT, Utah)

Pick #241 Dallas Cowboys - Jalen Jelks (LB, Oregon)

Pick #242 Los Angeles Chargers - Cortez Broughton (DT, Cincinnati)

Pick #243 Los Angeles Rams - Nick Scott (S, Penn State)

Pick #244 New Orleans Saints - Kaden Elliss (LB, Idaho)

Pick #245 New York Giants - Chris Slayton (DT, Syracuse)

Pick #246 Indianapolis Colts - Javon Patterson (C, Mississippi)

Pick #247 Minnesota Vikings - Olabisi Johnson (WR, Colorado State)

Pick #248 Arizona Cardinals - Joshua Miles (OT, Morgan State)

Pick #249 Arizona Cardinals - Michael Dogba (DE, Temple)

Pick #250 Minnesota Vikings - Austin Cutting (LS, Air Force)

Pick #251 Los Angeles Rams - Dakota Allen (LB, Texas Tech)

Pick #252 New England Patriots - Ken Webster (CB, Mississippi)

Pick #253 Washington Redskins - Jordan Brailford (DE, Oklahoma State)

Pick #254 Arizona Cardinals - Caleb Wilson (TE, UCLA)

