2019 NFL Draft: When is the NFL Draft, Draft Schedule, Draft Time, No. 1 Pick Details

The 2019 NFL Draft is here

Free agency is in the works, the trade window has already opened and the scouting combine is also done and dusted. Now, it's the time for the most important event of the NFL offseason. The 2019 NFL Draft finally takes place this weekend.

Hours and hours of scouting and tactical brainstorming will finally culminate into draft picks for all sides. Be it a franchise player or another piece in the puzzle, the NFL Draft offers a lot to all the teams who can only hope that their respective picks turn out to be key cornerstones in the future of the franchise.

Having said that, here's all that you need to know about the 2019 NFL Draft:

Where is the NFL Draft?

The 84th iteration of the NFL Draft will take place in the city of Nashville in Tennessee. It is the first time that the city will be hosting the event and will become the ninth city to do so. The other cities who have also hosted the NFL Draft are Chicago, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Washington DC and Dallas.

NFL Draft Date

The 2019 NFL Draft takes place from 25th April, Thursday to 27th April, Saturday. Only the first round of the draft takes place on Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 take place on 26th April, Friday, whereas the draft will finally conclude on Saturday with rounds 4 to 7.

NFL Draft Time

Here is the broadcast schedule for all the 3 days of the NFL Draft:

Day 1 - 25 April, Thursday - 8:00 PM ET onwards

Day 2 - 26 April, Friday - 7:00 PM ET onwards

Day 3 - 27 April, Saturday - 12:00 PM ET onwards

Who has the No. 1 pick?

The Arizona Cardinals turned up with one of their worst performances in NFL history last season as they only managed a woeful 3-13 record last season. They now have a chance to turn things around as they hold the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.