How to Watch/Live Stream NFL Draft 2019 Online?

It's almost here

The 2019 NFL Draft finally takes place this weekend in the city of Nashville, Tennessee. The best collegiate talent in the country will be up for grabs as NFL teams will be looking to take a punt on prospective franchise and role players, many of whom have shown the potential to be future hall of famers.

Will Arizona Cardinals draft Kyler Murray with the first overall pick? Will they pick Nick Bosa? If not, then who? Who will land Quinnen Williams? Will the Oakland Raiders land good enough pieces with their three first round picks after having won the Antonio Brown sweepstakes?

As the action unfolds over three days of the NFL Draft, many questions that fans have been asking over the last few weeks will be answered once and for all. If you're wondering how you can catch the draft live, here's all that you need to know.

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

The NFL Draft will most obviously be telecasted throughout the United States across multiple platforms. Here is a summarized report of all the networks that will be telecasting the show live across the three days:

Thursday, 25 April - 8:00 PM ET onwards (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)

Friday, 26 April - 7:00 PM ET onwards (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network)

Saturday, 27 April - 12:00 PM ET onwards (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)

NFL Draft Live Stream Details

If you are subscribed to the NFL Network via your TV provider, you can catch the NFL Draft on the go via the NFL mobile app or by simply logging on to NFL.com/watch and signing in with the residential account details of your TV network.

You can also live stream the 2019 NFL Draft via Fubo TV. If you are already subscribed to the service, all's well and good. However, if you aren't, the site does allow every new user a 7-day free trial which will be good enough to stream the entirety of the NFL Draft.

The final streaming option comes in the form of the NFL Game Pass. Currently, you have the option to subscribe to the Season Plus package which costs $7.99 which will let you catch the 2019 NFL Draft live. In addition, you also get to watch all the games of the 2018 season, including the entire post-season, as well as the scouting combine. The subscription will last till 31st July 2019.

