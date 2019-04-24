2019 NFL Draft Order: Who picks when in the NFL Draft?
The 2019 NFL Draft is just a few days away. By the conclusion of the weekend, we'll all know which prospects our favorite teams have invested in and how we can expect the respective rosters to shape up come September 2019.
The likes of Nick Bosa, Kyler Murray, Quinnen Williams and many more impeccable talents from collegiate football have hogged all the limelight for the last couple of months but it all comes down to the D-Day on Thursday, 25th April, when the 84th edition of the NFL Draft finally commences.
Before we get into the furore of predicting the potential landing spots of all the draft prospects, it's important to know what's the draft order this time around.
Current format of the NFL Draft
While we would definitely love to get into who holds which picks in the NFL Draft, it's imperative to understand how the draft picks are assigned.
The fundamental idea of the NFL Draft is to ensure competitive parity and hence, the team with the worst win-loss record in the NFL in a particular season is assigned the first pick in the draft of the forthcoming year. The team with the second worst record is assigned the second pick and so on with several tiebreakers in place in case of teams with similar records.
Thus, all the teams who did not make the playoffs the last time around are assigned picks from 1-20. The teams who were eliminated in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs are assigned picks 21-24, teams eliminated in the Divisional Round are assigned picks 25-28, teams eliminated in the Conference Championship Round are assigned picks 29 and 30, and finally, the runner-up and the winner of the Super Bowl are assigned the 31st and the 32nd picks respectively.
The order remains the same for the remaining rounds, just that the teams with tied records cycle their picks across rounds 2 to 7.
NFL Draft Order 2019
With the current format as explained above in the works, it's pretty evident that the Arizona Cardinals who had the worst record in the the 2018 season (3-13) have the first overall pick while the New England Patriots who won Super Bowl LIII have the 32nd pick.
Of course teams do trade assets for draft picks, one recent such trade being Seattle Seahawks sending Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 29th overall pick. Thus, draft orders end up being much more complicated than expected. Having said that, here is the complete NFL Draft order for Round 1:
Pick #1 - Arizona Cardinals
Pick #2 - San Francisco 49ers
Pick #3 - New York Jets
Pick #4 - Oakland Raiders
Pick #5 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pick #6 - New York Giants
Pick #7 - Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick #8 - Detroit Lions
Pick #9 - Buffalo Bills
Pick #10 - Denver Broncos
Pick #11 - Cincinnati Bengals
Pick #12 - Green Bay Packers
Pick #13 - Miami Dolphins
Pick #14 - Atlanta Falcons
Pick #15 - Washington Redskins
Pick #16 - Carolina Panthers
Pick #17 - New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns)
Pick #18 - Minnesota Vikings
Pick #19 - Tennessee Titans
Pick #20 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick #21 - Seattle Seahawks
Pick #22 - Baltimore Ravens
Pick #23 - Houston Texans
Pick #24 - Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
Pick #25 - Philadelphia Eagles
Pick #26 - Indianapolis Colts
Pick #27 - Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)
Pick #28 - Los Angeles Chargers
Pick #29 - Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)
Pick #30 - Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)
Pick #31 - Los Angeles Rams
Pick #32 - New England Patriots
