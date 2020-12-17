Just like the NFL regular season, fantasy football leagues are coming to an end and some may already be in the playoffs. The final weeks of the NFL season are the toughest time to lock in a perfect lineup in fantasy football. These five players have favorable matchups that could give fantasy football owners a key victory.

5) Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Week 15 Matchup: Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are the fourth worst run defense in the NFL. Derrick Henry has the opportunity to repeat his Week 14 performance in Week 15. Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards and is second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns.

Week 14 Studs: King Henry knows what time of year it is.



QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Derrick Henry

RB: Jonathan Taylor

WR: Tyreek Hill

WR: Stefon Diggs

TE: Travis Kelce

TE: Mike Gesicki#FantasyFootball #NFL #Week14 #Studs #Playoffs pic.twitter.com/LBrhflCPiI — Black Hat Fantasy (@FantasyHat) December 14, 2020

Derrick Henry has made a living off of poor rush defenses in the NFL this season and Sunday looks to be no different. The Lions have given up 21 rushing touchdowns to opposing teams. Henry's nose for the endzone makes him a must start in Week 15 against the Lions.

4) Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Week 15 Matchup: Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Aiyuk has put together a great five game stretch for the San Francisco 49ers. He has racked up 36 receptions for 495 yards and 3 touchdowns. Aiyuk would be a great start in any PPR league. He has been targeted 56 times in the last five weeks.

Although the Dallas Cowboys secondary has improved throughout the 2020 NFL Season, Brandon Aiyuk still holds great value. He has recorded back-to-back weeks with 20+ fantasy points. These games were against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team. Both Washington and Buffalo have better cornerbacks than Dallas. This makes Brandon Aiyuk a must start on Sunday against the Cowboys.

3) Buffalo Bills Defense

Week 15 Matchup: Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills are heading into Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season to meet with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos lead the NFL in turnovers with 29 total. Buffalo's defense has the opportunity to have a double digit week in Week 15.

The Bills are coming off a 12 point week in fantasy football which is good for a defense. They have a shot at surpassing that 12 points against the Denver Broncos. Buffalo Bills Defense had their best week against the New York Jets scoring 14 fantasy points. In Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season, the Buffalo Bills Defense could reach 20 points against the Broncos.

2) Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Week 15 Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders have relied on Darren Waller all season in their passing offense. Waller has scored 59.50 fantasy points in the last two weeks. In Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season, Darren Waller will be facing a Chargers defense that he scored 13 fantasy points against in Week 9.

Darren Waller leads the Las Vegas Raiders in receiving yards and targets in the 2020 NFL Season. In Wallers last 5 games of the 2020 NFL Season he has been targeted 46 times, and has 34 receptions. Those 34 receptions have resulted in 423 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Raiders are fighting for their NFL Playoff lives and will look Wallers' way a lot in Week 15.

1) Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Week 15 Matchup: Carolina Panthers

Aaron Rodgers has put together a great 2020 NFL Season. He is currently ranked third in all quarterbacks in total fantasy football points. He has scored 313.80 points this season.

Heading into Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season, the Carolina Panthers defense has given up 332 fantasy points to opposing offenses. Aaron Rodgers and Davanta Adams have the opportunity to have a great Week 15 in fantasy football. He should be a definite start this week against the Panthers.