2021-2022 NFL season: Full list of what's happening when in the upcoming season

As we inch closer to the beginning of training camp and preseason, NFL fans will have their eyes on a select few dates to catch a glimpse of some high-potential rookies and new signings. NFL training camps are slated to kick off on July 21 with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers reporting for duty.

Here's a quick look at all the critical dates for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

2021 NFL season calendar

July 2021

-- July 15: NFL franchises have until 4:00 pm EST to sign any franchise tag player to a multi-year contract or extension. After the deadline, all franchise-tagged players can only sign a one-year contract.

-- July 20: NFL training camps open for rookies.

-- July 22: NFL franchises have until 4:00 pm EST to sign all their Transitioned Players with outstanding tenders. On the Tuesday after the tenth weekend of the regular season, the prior franchise has exclusive negotiating rights for the unsigned player.

Important dates on the NFL’s 2021-2022 calendar: pic.twitter.com/aCzl1lmo37 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2021

-- July 22: On this day, NFL teams have until 4:00 pm EST to sign unrestricted free agents who have had offers from other teams. NFL teams will need to match the UFA Tender to hold on to these players.

August 2021

-- August 5: Hall of Fame Game, Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Canton, Ohio.

-- August 10: If NFL rookies have not signed with the team that drafted them, the rookies cannot be traded to any other team this year. The rookie can only sign a contract with the team that drafted them until the day of the draft in the 2022 league year.

-- August 12-16: First week of the 2021-2022 NFL preseason.

-- August 17: Teams must cut down their roster to a maximum of 85 players on the Active/Inactive List.

-- August 19-23: Second week of the 2021-2022 NFL preseason.

-- August 24: NFL teams must cut down their rosters to a maximum of 80 players on their Active/Inactive List.

-- August 26-29: Third week of the 2021-2022 NFL preseason.

-- August 31: On this day, NFL teams must make their final cuts for the 2021-2022 season, bringing the maximum number of players down to 53 on their Active/Inactive List.

September 2021

-- September 1: NFL sides have until 4:00 pm EST to claim players placed on waivers. Teams can also start to establish their practice squads.

Beginning at 4:00 pm EST, players placed on Reserve/Injured or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, during the regular season or postseason, may be eligible to return later in the season.

-- September 5: Final day of preseason training camp for all teams.

-- September 6-11: NFL teams are required to report a practice file to the NFL Communications department by 4:00 pm EST.

Practice Reports are due:

Sunday games: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday Thursday games: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday Monday games: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Saturday games: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

All 32 NFL teams must also file a game status report with NFL Communications by 4:00 pm EST each week.

Game Reports are due:

Thursday games: after completion of practice on Wednesday

after completion of practice on Wednesday Sunday games: after completion of practice on Friday

after completion of practice on Friday Monday games: after completion of practice on Saturday

after completion of practice on Saturday Saturday games: after completion of practice on Thursday

-- September 9, 12-13: Start of the 2021-2022 NFL regular-season

-- September 28: On the Tuesday following the third weekend of the NFL regular season, teams have claiming priority. The claiming priority is based on the inverse order of the standings of teams in current season games.

October 2021

-- October 10: First game in London, New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

-- October 12-13: Fall League Meeting.

-- October 17: Second game in London, Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

-- Mid October: On the sixth day of Week 7 of the 2021-2022 NFL season, teams can begin practicing players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness for 21 days.

November 2021

-- November 2: Trade deadline ends for the 2021-2022 NFL season at 4:00 pm EST

-- November 3: NFL players with four seasons are subject to the waiver system for the remainder of the 2021-2022 NFL season and postseason.

-- November 16: NFL teams have until 4:00 pm EST to sign franchise players who are eligible to receive offer sheets. Franchises also have until 4:00 pm EST to sign their unsigned franchise and transition players. After the deadline, any player who hasn't been signed is prohibited from playing in the NFL in 2021. The same goes for rookies and UFA tenders.

2022 NFL calendar

January 2022

-- January 8-9: Week 18 of the 2021-2022 NFL season.

-- January 10: NFL franchises can renegotiate or extend rookie contracts for players selected in 2019 and for undrafted rookies who signed in 2020. Franchises have the option to exercise the fifth-year options for first-round selections from the 2019 college draft.

-- January 15-16: Wild Card Playoff games begin.

-- January 17: College football underclassmen deadline to apply for special eligibility. A list of eligible college football athletes will be sent to NFL franchises on January 21.

-- January 22: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.

The 2022 #NFLDraft will be held in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/DmbSTZVCqg — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2020

-- January 22-23: Divisional Playoff games.

-- January 28: HBCU Combine at the University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama.

-- January 30: AFC and NFC Championship games.

February 2022

-- February 3: East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

-- February 5: Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.

-- February 6: NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

-- February 13: Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

-- February 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana.

March 2022

-- March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

-- March 8: NFL franchises have until 4:00 PM EST to designate franchise or transition players.

-- March 14-16: Beginning at noon EST, NFL franchises have the opportunity to contact and enter contract negotiations with certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents. Teams have until 4:00 pm EST on March 16 to contact the players or agents.

-- March 16: The 2022-2023 NFL league year begins, and free agency opens at 4:00 pm EST. NFL teams can also begin trading after 4:00 pm EST.

-- March 27-30: Annual league meeting at The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.

April 2022

-- April 4: Newly hired coaches can begin off-season workout programs with their new teams.

-- April 18: Returning NFL coaches can begin their off-season workouts.

-- April 20: Deadline for NFL teams to bring in draft-eligible players for a physical examination.

-- April 22: Last day for restricted free agents to sign their offer sheets.

-- April 27: Deadline for the previous team to exercise the right of first refusal on restricted free agents. NFL teams have until April 27 to time, test, and interview all draft-eligible players.

-- April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada

