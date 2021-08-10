2021 Hall of Fame: Peyton Manning and Co. give NFL hope for the future

The 2021 NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony had a feeling that it was bigger than the game of football. Peyton Manning, John Lynch, Calvin Johnson, and Alan Faneca gave the NFL hope for the future during their speeches.

Usually, as Hall of Fame inductees step up to the podium, NFL fans see tears and gratitude in the eyes and words of these legends. They thank every single individual, fans included, for helping them pursue their NFL careers.

Jason Whitlock explains what it's like for NFL fans to watch former athletes give their Hall of Fame speeches.

"It's the equivalent of a dead person announcing at their funeral that they're in heaven and that they briefly returned to earth to thank the people who steered them on their journey to the pearly gates. You smile, laugh, cry, and applaud while watching the ceremony."

The 2021 class of Hall of Famers took a different route for their speeches. Their speeches gave a sense of hope for the future. Every speech given had its own meaning towards the future of the NFL.

Why did the NFL Hall of Fame speeches give hope for the future?

Four Hall of Fame speeches from yesterday have left a mark on NFL fans. Peyton Manning's speech was just the beginning. During Manning's Hall of Fame speech, he discussed the importance of protecting the game of football. In addition to protecting football, Manning expressed why it was important to support the game as well.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson expressed his interest in helping individuals who live in pain. Many NFL athletes suffer physically and mentally after retiring from the league. Calvin Johnson wants to help these individuals and their families through the pain they are suffering.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch called on help from the players. Lynch expressed that athletes should step up and be leaders when it comes to promoting unity. It's a tough time in the world we live in right now and unity is more important than ever before.

Alan Faneca spoke about being diagnosed with epilepsey at the age of 15. It was the same year he found out that his hard work would carry him to the NFL. Faneca went on to say:

"We all get knocked down in life, but it's how we get up is what matters."

Seeing Hall of Fame inductees putting the needs of others ahead of their special moment is something the NFL needed, especially in such difficult times.

