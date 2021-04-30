2021 NFL Draft: 3 trade scenarios that could shake up the league 

Get ready for an incredible night of action at the 2021 NFL draft tonight. 32 teams will select college stars and it might be a cliche to say, but anything truly can happen.

Teams trading up in the draft to pick one of the top prospects or parting ways with picks and players in return for a superstar are possibilities that could change the landscape of the NFL.

While there are several scenarios that could take place, let's look at three that could occur tonight.

2021 NFL Draft: Three trade scenarios that could really shake things up in the league

2021 NFL Mock Draft pic.twitter.com/QWIOo1Z7yL — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 29, 2021

#1 - The New Orleans Saints trade up into the top 10 to draft a QB

Saints are reportedly trying to trade up into the Top-10, per @JayGlazer



Who is New Orleans targeting? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FPJnECLUfi — PFF (@PFF) April 29, 2021

If reports coming in on the NFL Network are accurate, and the Saints really are considering trading up into the top 10 of the 2021 NFL draft to pick a QB to replace the now-retired Drew Brees, it could have all kinds of ramifications.

First of all, the Saints already have two gifted QBs on their roster in Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. Still hovering around the cap limit, Sean Payton's team isn't exactly flush for cash and won't be able to afford one of this year's top signal-callers without letting one or multiple of the team's top stars leave.

If the Saints do move up the board, one can only assume it would be for one of Mac Jones, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance. But it would be a massive risk to trade up early, seeing as there's every chance that maybe just one, or none, of these rookie talents will be on the board.

It could all be a complete fabrication, but if the Saints do try to trade their way into the top 10, expect fireworks across the board.

#2 - The New England Patriots bring QB Jimmy Garoppolo back to New England

Even if they pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, the Patriots shouldn’t ignore the possibility of nabbing a first-round quarterback. https://t.co/pKrw1nFdfu — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 29, 2021

There are multiple reports in today's press linking the San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo with a return back to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots will have to surrender a few draft picks to Kyle Shanahan and co. to get this deal across the line should coach Belichick have it in mind.

This hypothetical would also mean that the 49ers receive a good haul picks, which GM Mike Lynch and coach Shanahan could use to buttress the secondary, or the receiving corps with one of the premier talents on the board.

Either way, this scenario has the potential to be highly engaging viewing.

#3 - The Los Angeles Chargers trade up to No. 5 to draft OT Penei Sewell

Justin Herbert doing his best to get Penei Sewell to the Chargers. https://t.co/XsJXT4TmYp — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 25, 2021

The Los Angeles Chargers currently have the 13th overall pick, meaning it's unlikely that QB Justin Herbert's old pal, OT Penei Sewell, will still be on the board for the team to pick. Almost every analyst predicts that Sewell will end up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the fifth overall pick.

Justin Herbert is known to be a big admirer of Sewell, who protected him so well during their stint spent in Oregon together. If the Chargers decide to offer the 13th overall pick, plus maybe a third-round pick and a first-round pick in 2022, there is a real chance the Bengals will part ways with the fifth overall pick.

Sewell isn't the only exciting OL prospect on the board this year. The Bengals could trade back up to draft someone like Rashawn Slater (Northwestern), or just hold fire and draft Samuel Cosmi (Texas).

Plus coach Zach Taylor could do with the extra picks as the Bengals have holes all over the depth chart and the more young talent they can draft in to assist QB Joe Burrow, the better.