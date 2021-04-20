NFL 2021: 5 deepest positions in the 2021 NFL Draft

Supreme cognizance regarding the number of bonafide talents in each position will enable a franchise to make better decisions at the 2021 NFL Draft, exactly as it has at all previous drafts. It's for this exact reason that teams spend a small fortune on college scouting and analytics each year.

If a team needs a new offensive tackle and a new running back, and scouts/ analysts proclaim there to be -- let's say -- eight outstanding OT candidates heading into the draft but only two RBs worthy of a spot on the roster, then your team knows it won't need to draft an OT in the first round.

The said franchise can sit and wait until the second round to get that coveted OT and instead go all out for one of the two aforementioned running backs in the first round.

With that in mind, take a look at the 5 deepest positions in the 2021 NFL Draft that your team can afford to exercise patience with. They can in with a savvy pick in the third- or fourth-rounds that sends the fans into rapture.

What are the 5 deepest positions at the 2021 NFL Draft?



Based on PFF's top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, the five positions that have the most talent declared for selection are as follows:

1. Cornerback (15 draft prospects in the top 100)



There are quite a few top-quality cornerback prospects getting set to participate in this year's NFL Draft (the Sportskeeda top 10 can be read by clicking this link). The 15 that atop the pile on NFL scouts' top 100s are as follows:

Patrick Surtain ll, Alabama (ranked 12th draft prospect overall)

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina (14th)

Greg Newsome, Northwestern (21st)

Caleb Farely, Virginia Tech (27th)

Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (31st)

Aaron Robinson, UCF (55th)

Tyson Campbell, Georgia (66th)

Tay Gowan, UCF (69th)

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse (71st)

Eric Stokes, Georgia (73rd)

Thomas Graham, Oregon (78th)

Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky (85th)

Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota (90th)

Rachad Wildgoose, Wisconsin (98th)

Tre Brown, Oklahoma (99th)

2.Wide receiver (13 draft prospects in the top 100)



There are 13 wideouts in the NFL's top 100 players on the 2021 Draft listing. They are as follows:

Ja'Marr Chase, LSU (ranked 6th draft prospect overall)

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (8th)

Devonta Freeman, Alabama (9th)

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (18th)

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss (20th)

Terrace Marshall, LSU (26th)

Rondale Moore, Purdue (32nd)

Kadarius Toney, Florida (38th)

Dyami Brown, North Carolina (46th)

Josh Palmer, Tennessee (72nd)

Cade Johnson, South Dakota State (79th)

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State (81st)

Jaelon Darden, North Texas (84th)

T-2. Offensive Tackle (13 draft prospects in the top 100)









Is he the pick for Cincy at No. 5? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tJvocZOdC9 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 16, 2021

Take a look below to see the top OT/Ts making their respective ways to Cleveland, Ohio for the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.

Penei Sewell, Oregon (4th ranked draft prospect overall)

Rashawn Slater, Northwestern (11th)

Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (16th)

Walker Little, Stanford (24th)

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State (28th)

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (29th)

Samuel Cosmi, Texas (37th)

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (39th)

Jackson Carman, Clemson (49th)

Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (54th)

Jalen Mayfield, Michigan (76th)

Brady Christensen, BYU (87th)

James Hudson, Cincinnati (93rd)

T-2. Defensive end/EDGE (13 draft prospects in the top 100)

.@MoveTheSticks mock draft 3.0: Kwity Paye is first defensive player off the board to Cowboys at No. 10https://t.co/W4mgjfIWiv pic.twitter.com/8L0aGhZprO — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 11, 2021

An abundance of premiere edge-rush talent is about to make its way into the 2021 NFL Draft. The top 13 of which are as follows:

Kwity Paye, Michigan (22nd ranked draft prospect overall)

Jayson Oweh, Penn State (23rd)

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia (25th)

Jaelan Phillips, Miami (30th)

Gregory Rosseau, Miami (36th)

Carlos Basham, Wake Forest (40th)

Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma (44th)

Payton Turner, Houston (57th)

Joseph Ossai, Texas (60th)

Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh (80th)

Joe Tryon, Washington (82nd)

Cameron Sample, Tulane (88th)

Patrick Johnson, Tulane (92nd)

5. Quarterback (7 draft prospects in the top 100)



Good news for all those NFL franchise teams seeking to add a new signal-caller to the roster in time for autumn: there is a plethora of excellent QB talent available at this year's draft:

Trefor Lawrence, Clemson (ranked 1st draft prospect overall)

Zach Wilson, BYU (2nd)

Justin Fields, Ohio State (3rd)

Trey Lance, North Dakota State (10th)

Mac Jones, Alabama (13th)

Kyle Trask, Florida (64th)

Davis Mills, Stanford (77th)