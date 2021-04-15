2021 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens came into the 2021 NFL off-season looking for a true number one wide receiver for Lamar Jackson. After signing Sammy Watkins, the Ravens have upgraded their wide receiver position but will need more in this year's 2021 NFL Draft, in which Baltimore currently has seven draft picks.

2021 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Draft Picks

Round 1: 27th pick

27th pick Round 2: 58th pick

58th pick Round 3: 104th pick

104th pick Round 4: 131st pick

131st pick Round 5: 171st pick, 184th pick

171st pick, 184th pick Round 6: 210th pick

210th pick Round 7: None

2021 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Team Needs

Primary Positional Needs

Edge Rusher, tight end, interior offensive lineman, wide receiver

Secondary Positional Needs

Safety, wide receiver

Ancillary Positional Needs

Linebacker, cornerback, offensive tackle, interior defensive lineman

Don't Need

Quarterback, running back

2021 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens full mock draft

First-Round 27th overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select Edge Rusher Jaelan Phillips- Miami

Miami Hurricanes Edge Rusher Jaelen Phillips

The Baltimore Ravens lost one of their top edge rushers this offseason when Matthew Judon signed with the New England Patriots. Jaelen Phillips will bring a playmaker to the Ravens defense that can make plays in both the running and passing game on defense. Phillips can also play the edge standing up or with his hand in the dirt, which will be helpful in the NFL.

.@chad_reuter on Jaelen Phillips at No. 27 in his mock: "The #Ravens have shown through the years that they've taken value that they find at the end of the first round, and I think Phillips is that kind of guy." — Glenn Clark (@GlennClarkRadio) March 29, 2021

Second-Round 58th overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select WR Nico Collins-Michigan

Michigan WR Nico Collins

Nico Collins has been training for the NFL Scouting Combine since he made the decision to opt out of the 2020 college football season. Collins is a big framed wide receiver who can make big plays down the field. He will add another weapon for Lamar Jackson to throw the football to this season.

Third-Round 104th overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select IOL Deonte Brown- Alabama

Alabama IOL Deonte Brown

Deonte Brown is an interior offensive lineman who plays the guard position with a decent amount of strength. He is an exceptional run blocker, which makes him a great fit for the Baltimore Ravens offense. Deonte Brown has been working on his frame this off-season. At his Pro Day, scouts say he dropped some of the unnecessary weight he carried at Alabama. Brown is a great selection for the Ravens in the third-round.

Fourth-Round 131st overall pick: Baltimore Ravens Select TE Hunter Long - Boston College

Boston College TE Hunter Long

Hunter Long is a great fit for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens run the football a lot and utilize their tight ends more than any other team in the NFL. Long will have an easy transition coming from Boston College where their whole offense was based around Long. He led all tight ends in the NCAA with 57 receptions and 685 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Boston College TE Hunter Long sees #Ravens as an "intriguing" option in upcoming #NFL Draft. "Any team that uses multiple tight ends and uses them a lot is obviously more intriguing than teams that just have that one guy that they go to," Long said. https://t.co/x8tylKlVR3 — PressBox (@PressBoxOnline) April 2, 2021

Fifth-Round 171st overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select Safety Caden Sterns - Texas

Texas Safety Caden Sterns

The Baltimore Ravens will be getting a reliable starter at the safety position. Caden Sterns has started 28 out of a possible 29 games for the Texas Longhorns. He is more of a coverage safety and needs to improve in the run stopping category. Three out of the four teams in the AFC North throw the football more than running the ball. Caden Sterns has the potential to be a productive safety for the Baltimore Ravens defense.

Fifth-Round 184th overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select OT James Hudson - Cincinnati

Cincinnati OT James Hudson

With this pick, the Baltimore Ravens will be getting an offensive tackle that has a great skill set and will be able to transition over to right tackle. James Hudson is a great fit for the Baltimore Ravens when it comes to offensive schemes. He isn't going to come in and start right away, but with work Hudson could start after sitting a year.

Sixth-Round 210th overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select IDL Tedarrell Slaton - Florida

Florida IDL Tedarrell Slaton

The Baltimore Ravens finish up their 2021 NFL Draft by selecting interior defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton. Slaton checks in at 360 pounds but looks more like 335-340 pounds. His frame is not maxed out and Baltimore's defensive front is talented enough to give Slaton time to develop. He will be able to start contributing in year two of his NFL career.