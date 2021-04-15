2021 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens came into the 2021 NFL off-season looking for a true number one wide receiver for Lamar Jackson. After signing Sammy Watkins, the Ravens have upgraded their wide receiver position but will need more in this year's 2021 NFL Draft, in which Baltimore currently has seven draft picks.
2021 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Draft Picks
- Round 1: 27th pick
- Round 2: 58th pick
- Round 3: 104th pick
- Round 4: 131st pick
- Round 5: 171st pick, 184th pick
- Round 6: 210th pick
- Round 7: None
2021 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Team Needs
Primary Positional Needs
- Edge Rusher, tight end, interior offensive lineman, wide receiver
Secondary Positional Needs
- Safety, wide receiver
Ancillary Positional Needs
- Linebacker, cornerback, offensive tackle, interior defensive lineman
Don't Need
- Quarterback, running back
2021 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens full mock draft
First-Round 27th overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select Edge Rusher Jaelan Phillips- Miami
The Baltimore Ravens lost one of their top edge rushers this offseason when Matthew Judon signed with the New England Patriots. Jaelen Phillips will bring a playmaker to the Ravens defense that can make plays in both the running and passing game on defense. Phillips can also play the edge standing up or with his hand in the dirt, which will be helpful in the NFL.
Second-Round 58th overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select WR Nico Collins-Michigan
Nico Collins has been training for the NFL Scouting Combine since he made the decision to opt out of the 2020 college football season. Collins is a big framed wide receiver who can make big plays down the field. He will add another weapon for Lamar Jackson to throw the football to this season.
Third-Round 104th overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select IOL Deonte Brown- Alabama
Deonte Brown is an interior offensive lineman who plays the guard position with a decent amount of strength. He is an exceptional run blocker, which makes him a great fit for the Baltimore Ravens offense. Deonte Brown has been working on his frame this off-season. At his Pro Day, scouts say he dropped some of the unnecessary weight he carried at Alabama. Brown is a great selection for the Ravens in the third-round.
Fourth-Round 131st overall pick: Baltimore Ravens Select TE Hunter Long - Boston College
Hunter Long is a great fit for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens run the football a lot and utilize their tight ends more than any other team in the NFL. Long will have an easy transition coming from Boston College where their whole offense was based around Long. He led all tight ends in the NCAA with 57 receptions and 685 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Fifth-Round 171st overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select Safety Caden Sterns - Texas
The Baltimore Ravens will be getting a reliable starter at the safety position. Caden Sterns has started 28 out of a possible 29 games for the Texas Longhorns. He is more of a coverage safety and needs to improve in the run stopping category. Three out of the four teams in the AFC North throw the football more than running the ball. Caden Sterns has the potential to be a productive safety for the Baltimore Ravens defense.
Fifth-Round 184th overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select OT James Hudson - Cincinnati
With this pick, the Baltimore Ravens will be getting an offensive tackle that has a great skill set and will be able to transition over to right tackle. James Hudson is a great fit for the Baltimore Ravens when it comes to offensive schemes. He isn't going to come in and start right away, but with work Hudson could start after sitting a year.
Sixth-Round 210th overall pick: Baltimore Ravens select IDL Tedarrell Slaton - Florida
The Baltimore Ravens finish up their 2021 NFL Draft by selecting interior defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton. Slaton checks in at 360 pounds but looks more like 335-340 pounds. His frame is not maxed out and Baltimore's defensive front is talented enough to give Slaton time to develop. He will be able to start contributing in year two of his NFL career.