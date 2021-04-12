2021 NFL Draft: Date, location, how to watch and time

We are now 17 days away from the 2021 NFL Draft and this year's event is set to be one to remember. It's one of the most talented draft classes that we've seen in recent years. There's already been trades to move up and back in this year's draft and it's hard to believe that there will not be more come draft night.

The 2021 NFL Draft is going to be must-watch television to see where all the talented prospects land. With that being said, let's take a look at everything an NFL fan needs to know about this year's draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Breaking down the three days

2021 NFL Draft top prospect Trevor Lawrence

April 29, 2021

-- Picks 1-32 of the first-round in the 2021 NFL Draft will be announced on Thursday.

April 30, 2021

-- Both the second and third-rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft will be announced on Friday.

May 1, 2021

-- Rounds four through seven will be announced on Saturday and the 2021 NFL Draft will be completed.

2021 NFL Draft: Times and How to Watch

Times for each day of the NFL Draft

-- Thursday: 8PM EST

-- Friday: 7PM EST

-- Saturday: Noon EST

ESPN & @ABCNetwork announce commentator teams for the 2021 @NFLDraft



Live from Cleveland, Ohio | April 29 - May 1



Details: https://t.co/zUykmpQqAR



🎥 ESPN #NFLDraft host @Espngreeny reflects on his new assignment pic.twitter.com/jzYy1veU00 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 24, 2021

How to Watch

All three days of the 2021 NFL Draft will be on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

2021 NFL Draft: Location

2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is being held in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. This year's draft will be held at these three locations, FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Great Lakes Science Center. The main stage of the draft will be held in the North Harbor, which is right outside FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland will also have the NFL Draft Experience for all fans to enjoy leading into draft night. Fans who reserve their spot with the NFL OnePass app will have special access inside FirstEnergy Stadium to kick a field goal and enjoy food and beverages in designated areas.

📍Cleveland, Ohio will host the 2021 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/ZG5w8N7sca — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 22, 2019

List of other free activities for the NFL Draft Experience

-- 40-yard dash presented by Castrol

-- Bud Light Legends Bar

-- NFL Draft Set presented by Rocket Mortgage

-- Pepsi NFL Helmet Photo opportunity

-- Addidtional Panini booth where fans can get their own digital training cards and official trading cards

-- Oakley's interactive O-Lab for fans to test products and vision technologies

-- Gatorade activation where fans can pick up complimentary bottles of BOLT24