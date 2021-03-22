How much are ticket packages for the 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is only 38 days away and NFL fans are sitting on the edge of their seats patiently waiting to see who their team will draft. Fans will be able to watch the draft on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The 2021 NFL Draft schedule is already planned out and set.

Day 1: Thursday, April 29, 2021 8:00PM EST

Day 2: Friday, April 30, 2021 7:00PM EST

Day 3: Saturday, May 1, 2021 12:00PM EST

The 2021 NFL draft will be hosted by Cleveland, Ohio and is set to have a number of events for fans to enjoy. The NFL currently has a sign-up form to receive information about the 2021 NFL Draft ticket packages when they become available. If this year's NFL Draft is anything like the 2019 event in Nashville, it will be an experience to remember for a lifetime.

While the amount of the ticket packages have not been released for the 2021 NFL Draft yet, let's take a look at the ticket package prices for the 2019 draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ticket Package prices for the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville Tennessee

As we mentioned before, the 2021 NFL Draft ticket packages have not been released just yet. We're going to take a look at the prices for the ticket packages from the 2019 NFL Draft to give fans a sneak peek at what the 2021 prices could look like. Nashville put on a great show leading up to the event in 2019 and left big shoes for Cleveland to fill.

Take a look at what the 2021 NFL Draft will look like when it comes to Cleveland at the end of April!



Lake Erie will serve as the backdrop for the NFL Draft Main Stage, while an interactive theme park will be open to the public just outside of FirstEnergy Stadium.



Photos: NFL pic.twitter.com/rJUleoVYWA — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) March 22, 2021

The 2019 NFL Draft was free to attend in Nashville, Tennessee. This included all the events associated with the event. Fans could enjoy autograph signings from current NFL players, concerts, interactive games, clinics and the Play 60 Zone for kids for free. It has been mentioned that fans had to stand in long lines to get their wristbands to attend.

NFL announces plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.https://t.co/SNi2wP84mw pic.twitter.com/AIsVW3jNwP — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 22, 2021

Nashville put on a great experience for fans of all ages. Singer Dierks Bentley, GRAMMY-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans, and country singer Tim McGraw all performed at the 2019 NFL Draft, as fans got to enjoy some of the biggest musicians for free leading up to the main event.

Stay tuned for updates on ticket prices and events that will lead up to the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.