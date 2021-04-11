NFL Free Agency: The Three Best landing spots for Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is the former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. He is now entering his second free agency period where he remains unsigned. Clowney will most likely remain a free agent until after the NFL Draft.

The longer he stays a free agent, the less money he's likely to be offered by an NFL franchise. There's still a free agent market for Clowney but as of right now no deals have been made. Jadeveon Clowney is coming off a 2020-2021 NFL season where he registered 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass deflections and one forced fumble. He started eight games for the Tennessee Titans.

Let's take a look at the three best landing spots for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

1) NFL Free Agency: New England Patriots sign Jadeveon Clowney

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots have added a number of talented players this off-season. After the NFL Draft, there's a good possibility that the Patriots will reach out to Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney will give the Patriots another talented pass rusher on their defensive line. Pay close attention to how the New England Patriots draft, because it could tell us if Bill Belichick is thinking of signing Jadeveon Clowney this off-season.

2) NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney

Advertisement

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are another team that has made upgrades to their defense this off-season. Adding Jadeveon Clowney will be another upgrade to their defensive line. The Cleveland Browns defense with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney rushing the quarterback, will be top notch. The Browns are building a Super Bowl contending team for 2021 and adding Jadeveon Clowney will definitely help their chances at competing for a Super Bowl.

John Johnson on Jadeveon Clowney via Instagram live late last night: “He ain’t never been on a defense with anyone all that good... we got DAWGS. We got guys who can cover. We’ll get him here.” 👀#Browns — clebrownsnetwork (@clebrownsntwork) April 5, 2021

3) NFL Free Agency: Seattle Seahawks sign Jadeveon Clowney

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals v Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have hinted towards a reunion with for the former number one overall pick. Clowney spent time in Seattle before heading to the Tennessee Titans. The Seahawks could really use Jadeveon Clowney on their defense in 2021. Jadeveon Clowney registered 31 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three sacks with the Seahawks during the 2019-2020 NFL season. Clowney also added an interception for the Seattle Seahawks defense. If Seattle wants to bring Clowney back, it'll most likely be after the 2021 NFL Draft.