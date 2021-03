NFL: Top free agents available at each position

If your team has done little to nothing to strengthen their roster during the free agency period thus far, you might be wondering if the 2021 NFL regular season is really going to be that rush of ecstasy you'd have hoped for.

And who could blame you? NFL teams have signed players thick and fast so far; many of the premier talents available a month ago have already been snapped up.

It's enough to dampen the spirits of even the most eternal optimist. However, there are still some very impressive stars looking for a new place to call home come September.

On that note, here are the top free agents still available in each position as we head into April.

Top NFL free-agent quarterbacks

NFL: Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

1) Nick Mullens, San Francisco 49ers

2) Brian Hoyer, New England Patriots

3) Alex Smith, Washington Football Team

4) Robert Griffin III, Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement

5) Blaine Gabbert, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6) Colt McCoy, New York Giants

7) Matt Barkley, Buffalo Bills

8) Robert Griffin III, Baltimore Ravens

9) Blake Bortles, Los Angeles Rams.

Top free-agent wide receivers

NFL: San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

1) Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2) Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers

3) Golden Tate, New York Giants

4) Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

5) Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

6) Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles

7) Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars

8) Damiere Byrd, New England Patriots

9) Trent Taylor, San Francisco 49ers

10) Isaiah Ford, Miami Dolphins.

Top remaining running backs in NFL free agency

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs

1) James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

2) Le’Veon Bell, Kansas City Chiefs

3) Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons

4) Duke Johnson, Houston Texans

5) Wayne Gallman, New York Giants

6) Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons

Advertisement

7) Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions

8) Kalen Ballage, Los Angeles Chargers

9) Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers.

Top available tight ends in NFL free agency

San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets

1) Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts

2) Tyler Eifert, Jacksonville Jaguars

3) Jordan Reed, San Francisco 49ers

4) Jesse James, Detroit Lions

5) Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles

6) MyCole Pruitt, Tennessee Titans

7) Darren Fells, Houston Texans

8) Josh Perkins, Philadelphia Eagles

9) Demetrius Harris, Chicago Bears

10) Deon Yelder, Kansas City Chiefs.

Top available free-agent offensive tackles

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs

Eric Fisher, Chiefs

Russell Okung, Panthers

Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers

Cameron Fleming, Giants

Dennis Kelly, Titans

Bobby Massie, Bears

Jason Peters, Eagles

Demar Doston, Broncos

Jared Veldheer, Packers

Sam Young, Raiders

Bobby Hart, Bengals

Advertisement

Le'Raven Clark, Colts

Cedric Ogbuehi, Seahawks

Julien Davenport, Dolphins

Marshall Newhouse, Titans.

Best guards still available via NFL free agency

Carolina Panthers vs Washington Redskins

Lane Taylor, Packers

James Carpenter, Falcons

Trai Turner, Chargers

J.R. Sweezy, Cardinals

D.J. Fluker, Ravens

Brian Winters, Bills

Jermaine Eluemenor, Patriots

Kelechi Osemele, Chiefs

Forrest Lamp, Chargers

Tom Compton, 49ers

Stefen Wisniewski, Chiefs

James Ferentz, Patriots.

Best centers available via NFL free agency

Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs

Austin Reiter, Chiefs

Brett Jones, Vikings

Ben Garland, 49ers

Joe Looney, Cowboys.

Defensive tackles available in NFL free agency

Cincinnati Bengals vs Seattle Seahawks

Tyrone Crawford, Cowboys

Jurrell Casey, Broncos

Geno Atkins, Bengals

Danny Shelton, Lions

DaQuan Jones, Titans

Corey Peters, Cardinals

Abry Jones, Jaguars

Advertisement

DeMarcus Walker, Broncos

Steve McLendon, Buccaneers

Christian Covington, Bengals

Damon Harrison, Packers.

Best edge rushers available in NFL free agency

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Melvin Ingram, Chargers

Jadeveon Clowney, Titans

Justin Houston, Colts

Aldon Smith, Cowboys

Adrian Clayborn, Browns

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington

Olivier Vernon, Browns

Everson Griffin, Lions

Trent Murphy, Bills

John Simon, Patriots

Alex Okafor, Chiefs

Taco Charlton, Chiefs

Tanoh Kpassagnon, Chiefs.

Best linebackers available in NFL free agency

New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs

KJ Wright, Seahawks

Vince Williams, Steelers

Avery Williamson, Steelers

Damien Wilson, Chiefs

Sean Lee, Cowboys

De'Vondre Campbell, Cardinals

Tahir Whitehead, Panthers

B.J. Goodson, Browns

Elandon Roberts, Dolphins

Eric Wilson, Vikings

Bruce Irvin, Seahawks

Deone Bucannon, Buccaneers

Dylan Cole, Texans

Patrick Onwuasor, Jets

Advertisement

Josh Bynes, Bengals

Kyle Wilber, Raiders

Mychal Kendricks, Washington

Neville Hewitt, Jets.

Best cornerbacks available in NFL free agency

San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens

Richard Sherman, 49ers

Quinton Dunbar, Seahawks

Malcolm Butler, Titans

Mackensie Alexander, Bengals

Brian Poole, Jets

Nickell Robey-Coleman, Eagles

Breshaud Breeland, Chiefs

Steven Nelson, Steelers

Casey Hayward, Chargers

Gareon Conley, Texans

A.J. Bouye, Broncos

Buster Skrine, Bears

Josh Norman, Bills

Jason McCourty, Patriots

D.J. Hayden, Texans

Daryl Roberts, Lions.

Best safeties available in NFL free agency

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Malik Hooker, Colts

Xavier Woods, Cowboys

Tre Boston, Panthers

Bradley McDougald, Jets

Duron Harmon, Lions

Daniel Sorenson, Chiefs

Karl Joseph, Browns

Anthony Levine, Ravens

Andrew Sendejo, Browns

Will Parks, Broncos

D.J. Swearinger, Saints

Advertisement

Damarious Randall, Seahawks

Sean Davis, Steelers

Josh Jones, Jaguars.

Best kickers available via NFL free agency

Tennessee Titans vs Denver Broncos

Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals

Stephen Gostkowski, Titans

Dan Bailey, Vikings

Mike Nugent, Cardinals.

Best punters available in NFL free agency

New Orleans Saints vs Tennessee Titans

Jordan Berry, Steelers

Thomas Morstead, Saints

Chris Jones, Cowboys.

1 / 2 NEXT