2021 NFL Draft: Clemson RB Travis Etienne Scouting Report

Travis Etienne joins his former teammate Trevor Lawrence as one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft. Lawrence is projected to be the #1 overall pick in the draft while Etienne is the top running back prospect. Both Etienne and Lawrence were incredible in their college careers and will be highly sought after in the draft.

Travis Etienne's strengths outweigh his weaknesses and when it comes to stats he is among the best in the NFL draft. He has the skill set to be an instant starter in the NFL. Let's break down Travis Etienne's strengths and weaknesses.

2021 NFL Draft: Clemson RB Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne is the number one RB prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft

NFL running backs like Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey and Saquan Barkley are showing the running back position is still valuable. Travis Etienne is another running back who can be one of the elites in the NFL.

Travis Etienne has scored 1+ TDs in 46 games



Travis Etienne's strengths

While at Clemson, Travis Etienne showed that he has tremendous speed and a great first step. His ability to accelerate in the open field separates him from the other running backs in the draft. Etienne also showed tremendous composure and did not force things at Clemson.

Etienne is elusive and has a great feel for when he should cut or lower his shoulder. One area that Etienne improved on during his time at Clemson was his route-running. Travis Etienne has great hands as a running back and that is something he is a huge part of every offense in the NFL.

Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence could have been the most influential duo of college football teammates ever.



Etienne's patience gives him the ability to make the right decisions with the football in his hands. When he gets past the second level he kicks it into top gear and flies down the field. His speed and vision make him a threat to break for a huge run.

Travis Etienne's weaknesses

With all his strengths, Travis Etienne does have areas that he will need to work on before becoming an elite NFL running back.

Etienne struggled to protect the football in his final two seasons at Clemson. The fear that NFL scouts have is that he has hit the ceiling when it comes to his frame.

With that being said, Travis Etienne could struggle to break tackles after first contact. He will also need to work on his pass protection. His lack of size could make him a liability in pass blocking situations.

2021 NFL Draft Prediction:

-- Late First-Round

-- Possible fits: Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, or Miami Dolphins