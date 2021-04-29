2021 NFL Draft: How many picks do the Dallas Cowboys have at tonight's draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to take place tonight at 8 pm EST in Cleveland, Ohio.

One of the 32 NFL franchise teams participating in this year's event is the Dallas Cowboys, who will be hoping (surely, this year!?) to add some serious defensive reinforcements to the roster in time for the autumn.

The Cowboys did add former Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie and former Jets DE Tarrel Basham to the ranks during free agency, but coach Mike McCarthy's team will need a lot more than that if they are to make it deep into the playoffs next season.

The NFL Draft is the perfect place to fortify the Cowboys' defensive ranks -- the question is, does owner Jerry Jones understand this?

What picks do the Dallas Cowboys have at the 2021 NFL Draft?

Dallas began the 2021 offseason with six selections at the draft but has since added a further four more by way of compensatory picks, giving them a total of ten selections at this year's event.

Ten total selections give the Cowboys plenty of options on the board. Mike McCarthy's men should be in a position to add a significant amount of talent to the roster and also have the option to trade up if need be.

Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1, pick 10

Round 2, pick 44

Round 3, pick 75

Round 3, pick 99

Round 4, pick 115

Round 4, pick 138

Round 5, pick 179

Round 6, pick 192

Round 6, pick 227

Round 7, pick 238

As you can see, America's team has four picks in the top 100 in this year's draft, including two in the third round.

All eyes will be on what the Cowboys choose to do with that No.10 overall pick tonight. The player most fans and analysts that I've listened to over the past couple of months most want to see on the Dallas roster is championship-winning Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain ll...

But who knows what Jerry Jones has up his sleeve -- the Cowboys could end up with absolutely anybody. So be sure to tune in TONIGHT to find out.