2021 NFL Draft: How many picks do the New York Jets have?

New York Jets v Los Angeles Rams
Walter Sharp
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

The New York Jets are one day off of trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. They are also working on rebuilding a franchise that was burnt to the ground by Adam Gase. The New York Jets started off by adding some talent during the 2021 NFL free agency period.

New York will now turn to a rookie quarterback to lead their franchise in 2021. All signs are pointing towards the Jets drafting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. With one pick already accounted for, how many other picks do the New York Jets have during the 2021 NFL Draft?

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Picks: First-Round, Pick No.2 and No. 23

BYU v Houston
The New York Jets currently have two picks in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. New York has the second overall pick in the first-round and the 23rd overall pick in the first-round. These two picks could handle their needs at quarterback and wide receiver.

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Picks: Second-Round, Pick No. 34

The New York Jets had a disappointing 2020-21 NFL season
The New York Jets only have one pick in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. With this pick, the Jets will look to replace free agent cornerback Brian Poole. There are a lot of great cornerbacks in this year's draft and they could easily find a young star in the 2021 NFL Draft.

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Picks: Third-Round, Picks No. 66 and No. 86

New York Jets v New York Giants in the 2020-21 NFL season
The New York Jets can take care of two positional needs during the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It's likely that the Jets will select an edge rusher and a running back in with their two third-round picks and will probably prioritize defense over offense with their first pick in the third round.

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Picks: Fourth-Round Pick No. 107

New York Jets in NFL action against the Atlanta Falcons
The New York Jets will look to add depth to their linebackers with their fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This year's draft does have depth and the Jets can still land a quality linebacker in the fourth-round. They could potentially find one that could contribute right away.

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Picks: Sixth-Round, Picks No. 146 and No. 154

The New York Jets have a bunch of picks in the 2021 NFL Draft
The New York Jets will look to add more depth to their wide receivers. With the Jets leaning towards Zach Wilson, they'll need to surround him with as much talent as possible at the wide receiver position. With their second pick in the third-round. the Jets will add an offensive lineman.

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Picks: Seventh-Round Pick No. 186 and Unknown Panthers Pick

The New York Jets could use the 2021 NFL Draft to add a pass rusher
The New York Jets will look to add a pass rusher that will help contribute on defense over the next two years. New York will also use the Panthers pick to add depth to their defense. This is a very important draft for the Jets and with the number of picks that they have, it should be successful.

Published 07 Apr 2021, 14:09 IST
comments icon
NFL Draft New York Jets NFL Draft Prospects NFL Draft
