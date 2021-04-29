2021 NFL Draft: How many rounds are on day 1 of the draft? 

The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow night at 8 pm (Eastern Standard Time) in Cleveland. The three-day event will be broadcast across the world via ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.
Unlike last year, there will be players in attendance hoping to hear their names read out by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the first round.
There are a total of seven rounds in the NFL draft that take place over three days. All 32 teams will be trying to improve their squads for this season and beyond.
How many rounds happen on day 1?
The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is the only round featured on day one. Due to its importance, it gets prime-time treatment.
Each team gets ten minutes to decide their pick during round one. During this time trades can occur and picks can be swapped. The future success of an NFL franchise can be determined with the right first-round pick.
2021 NFL Draft - Day 1 - First Round order
1 - Jacksonville Jaguars
2 - New York Jets
3 - San Francisco 49ers (from HOU via Miami)
4 - Atlanta Falcons
5 - Cincinnati Bengals
6 - Miami Dolphins (From PHI)
7 - Detroit Lions
8 - Carolina Panthers
9 - Denver Broncos
10 - Dallas Cowboys
11 - New York Giants
12 - Philadelphia Eagles (From SF via Miami)
13 - Los Angeles Chargers
14 - Minnesota Vikings
15 - New England Patriots
16 - Arizona Cardinals
17 - Las Vegas Raiders
18 - Miami Dolphins
19 - Washington Football Team
20 - Chicago Bears
21 - Indianapolis Colts
22 - Tennessee Titans
23 - New York Jets (From SEA)
24 - Pittsburgh Steelers
25 - Jacksonville Jaguars (From LAR)
26 - Cleveland Browns
27 - Baltimore Ravens
28 - New Orleans Saints
29 - Green Bay Packers
30 - Buffalo Bills
31 - Baltimore Ravens (From Kansas City Chiefs)
32 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers