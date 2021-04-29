2021 NFL Draft: How many rounds are on day 1 of the draft? 

The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow night at 8 pm (Eastern Standard Time) in Cleveland. The three-day event will be broadcast across the world via ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.

Unlike last year, there will be players in attendance hoping to hear their names read out by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the first round.

There are a total of seven rounds in the NFL draft that take place over three days. All 32 teams will be trying to improve their squads for this season and beyond.

How many rounds happen on day 1?

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is the only round featured on day one. Due to its importance, it gets prime-time treatment.

Each team gets ten minutes to decide their pick during round one. During this time trades can occur and picks can be swapped. The future success of an NFL franchise can be determined with the right first-round pick.

2021 NFL Draft - Day 1 - First Round order

1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

2 - New York Jets

3 - San Francisco 49ers (from HOU via Miami)

4 - Atlanta Falcons

5 - Cincinnati Bengals

6 - Miami Dolphins (From PHI)

7 - Detroit Lions

8 - Carolina Panthers

9 - Denver Broncos

10 - Dallas Cowboys

11 - New York Giants

12 - Philadelphia Eagles (From SF via Miami)

13 - Los Angeles Chargers

14 - Minnesota Vikings

15 - New England Patriots

16 - Arizona Cardinals

17 - Las Vegas Raiders

18 - Miami Dolphins

19 - Washington Football Team

20 - Chicago Bears

21 - Indianapolis Colts

22 - Tennessee Titans

23 - New York Jets (From SEA)

24 - Pittsburgh Steelers

25 - Jacksonville Jaguars (From LAR)

26 - Cleveland Browns

27 - Baltimore Ravens

28 - New Orleans Saints

29 - Green Bay Packers

30 - Buffalo Bills

31 - Baltimore Ravens (From Kansas City Chiefs)

32 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers