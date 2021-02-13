2021 NFL Draft profile: LSU linebacker Jabril Cox

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, LSU linebacker Jabril Cox is being overlooked due to some of the notable prospects at the position. But fans and analysts should know Cox's name, as he could be a steal on draft day.

Jabril Cox played his first three college football seasons with the North Dakota State Bison. He then transferred to LSU, and he finished his college career. with the Tigers. Micah Parsons, Zaven Collins, Dylan Moses and Baron Browning are some of the top linebacker prospects this year. As a result, NFL scouts could easily miss out on Cox.

Still, Jabril Cox will make one NFL franchise extremely happy if it drafts him. Cox had a lot of success at both North Dakota State and LSU, so he's clearly a talented player.

Jabril Cox's career at North Dakota State University

Jabril Cox at North Dakota State

Jabril Cox spent three years at North Dakota State University. During his time with the Bison, he recorded 258 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 6 interceptions and 2 touchdowns. He also brought home a number of awards while he played for North Dakota State.

Jabril Cox's awards at North Dakota State:

2017 All-MVFC First Team

2017 MVFC Newcomer of the Year

2017 MVFC Freshman of the Year

2017 Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-American First Team

2017 HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American

2018 All-MVFC First Team

2018 MVFC Defensive Player of the Year

2018 HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-American

2018 Associated Press All-American Second Team

2018 AFCA All-American Second Team

2018 Phil Steele FCS All-American First Team

2018 HERO Sports FCS All-American First Team

2019 MVFC Honor Roll

2019 All-MVFC First Team

2019 Associated Press All-American Third Team

2019 STATS FCS All-American Second Team

2019 Phil Steele FCS All-American Second Team

2019 HERO Sports FCS All-American First Team

All the success that Jabril Cox achieved at North Dakota State helped him go to the next level when he transferred to LSU.

Jabril Cox's career at LSU

LSU LB Jabril Cox

Jabril Cox made a major impact on LSU's defense in his only season with the Tigers. Cox played in all ten games during the 2020 college football season, and he became one of the unit's star players. Cox deserves to see his name called in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft with the four remarkable years he put together in his collegiate career.

In his senior year at LSU, Jabril Cox put together a season that has put him in a group of elite linebackers.

Jabril Cox's Stats at LSU:

-- Total Tackles: 58

-- Tackles for loss: 6.5

-- Sacks: 1

-- Interceptions: 3

-- Fumble recoveries: 1

-- Touchdowns: 1

