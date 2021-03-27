2021 NFL Draft: Fans go crazy as Penn State LB Micah Parsons runs a blazing 40-yard dash

Many have Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons as a projected top 10 pick at this year's 2021 NFL Draft. His pro day performance on Thursday did little to quieten the hype, either -- he looks to be quite the athletic specimen.

With representatives of 31 of the 32 NFL franchises in the audience (Rams unable to attend), the 6"3, 246 lbs Parsons clocked up an eye-opening 4.39 40-meter dash to cap off a very promising display.

Speaking to NFL Network's Kim Jones, Parsons said:

“I think I showed my talents very well. I showed them exactly the type of competitor I am. I showed them how they can utilize me in different ways — I think I’m probably one of the most versatile players in this draft, and I’m able to be used anywhere on the field. Obviously, with my speed, it helps.”

The NFL diehards on Twitter certainly seemed to enjoy Parsons' explosive pace:

What type of player is Micah Parsons?

As a linebacker, Micah Parsons has the explosive speed required to beat offensive linemen and get to the opposing QB. An excellent reader of situations and an impact player, Parsons hit 5 sacks and caused 4 forced-fumbles during Penn State's 2019 campaign. With his heightened speed allowing him to get across the line, Micah Parsons is just one of those defensive players capable of showing up in big moments and influencing a game by making big plays.

Parsons, a COVID opt-out, didn't feature for Penn State in 2020, and the defense suffered in his absence. Parsons' decision to sit out in 2020 had barely harmed his draft stock anyway, but his pro day performance yesterday is likely to have silenced any remaining doubters regardless.

Which team will call Micah Parsons' draft number?

LB1 Micah Parsons' Penn State Pro Day 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XSJceKuPEy — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 25, 2021

Parsons' excellent pro-day performance is likely to be accompanied by a sharp ascent up the rankings for his draft stock.

Parsons is ranked as low as the 26th pick on the CBS Sports Mock Draft board, but I've seen him among the 10-20th picks on most others.

One can only speculate here, but after running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, Parsons is now projected to go off the board much closer to the top 10 on tomorrow's Mocks.

The Dallas Cowboys have the 10th overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft and are a team in need of big defensive upgrades. Micah Parsons could just be the ticket that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy needs.