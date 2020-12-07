Though the 1-10 Syracuse Orange made it close at times, senior quarterback Ian Book and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish buried their opposition on Saturday, 45-21.

Book finished the game 24 of 27 for 285 yards with three touchdowns and a lone interception to move Notre Dame to 10-0. Book and the Irish are putting the finishing touches on a brilliant season dominating the ACC, and a strong end of the season could vault Book into 2021 NFL Draft discussion.

“A champion,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly called Book, as reported by The Athletic. “A guy that has taken the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune and not been given the credit he rightfully deserved. We are a better program because of his presence at Notre Dame.”

Most wins in Notre Dame football history:



Ian Book (30)

Brady Quinn (29)

Tom Clements (29)

Ron Powlus (29) @Brady_Quinn | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/N7k2hxINhl — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 5, 2020

Ian Book's measurables

Born in El Dorado Hills, Calif., the 22-year-old Book is 6'0" tall and weighs in at 212 pounds.

Ian Book's stats

In 2020, Book has completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,382 yards and 15 touchdowns in the air. Throwing only two interceptions this season, Book has also added 37 rushes for over 200 yards on the ground.

His career completion percentage is 63.4% and Book has broken 2,300 passing yards every year since 2018.

Advertisement

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again... Ian Book deserves to be FIRMLY in the Heisman conversation



21-of-29 for 252 yards and three touchdowns at the half ☘️☘️☘️



pic.twitter.com/JKq3goJo4C — Feels like ‘88 (@BarstoolIrish) December 5, 2020

NFL Draft fits

Ian Book could fit with any team looking to take an upside play on a established QB to sit behind a veteran. Teams that fit that mold are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and others.

Sports Illustrated's NFL comparison for Book is former Penn State QB Trace McSorely, who debuted for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 of the NFL season and was drafted in the late rounds of the 2019 Draft.

Mock draft predictions

Currently, DraftSite.com projects Ian Book will go undrafted, but previous versions of their seven-round mock draft had the Notre Dame QB drafted in the seventh round to the Atlanta Falcons and sixth round to the New York Giants.

At this time, Book is generally projected to be picked in the late rounds, or go undrafted in many 2021 mock drafts.

With a strong showing to end the 2020 season and in the College Football Playoff, Book could reach as high as the fifth round. In 2020, similarly capped Jake Fromm out of Georgia was drafted in the fifth round marketed as a game manager and 'proven winner,' Book could rise to a similar spot based on personal and program pedigree as well.