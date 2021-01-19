2021 NFL Draft: Ohio QB Justin Fields declares for the draft

It’s Official. The Ohio State University quarterback, Justin Fields has declared for the NFL 2021 Draft. After losing in the College football’s National championship against Alabama University, Justin Fields today made it official that he will be leaving the Ohio State University to turn Pro and play in the NFL.

One of the top prospects coming out of the college in 2021 NFL, Justin Fields has played with the Ohio State University for the past two years under head coach Ryan Day. After transferring from Georgia in 2019, he led the buckeyes to a national championship game this year. He fell short to his competition, Trevor Lawrence and Clemson university in the 2019 college Playoffs.

In a statement released by Justin Fields which he tweeted as the “Next Chapter”, he paid homage to the Buckeye nation and declared himself for the up coming NFL Draft.

With Urban Meyer now at the helm of Jacksonville Jaguars and his connection with the Buckeyes, he could be a surprise number one pick in the NFL draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Justin Fields will be an asset to any side

Justin Fields has some amazing Numbers to his name in his college career. He has thrown for 5,701 yards in his 3 years in college football with an accuracy of 68.4%. He not only has a canon of an arm but he has the athletic ability to match it as well.

In his 3 year college career, he has compiled up 1,133 yards as a rusher on 233 attempts. Which gives all the Pro teams an advantage. Like recent MVP winner Lamar Jackson showed, people in NFL will be looking for quarterbacks who can do both, pass as well as use their feet. This makes an interesting case for Justin Fields who can do both on any give day.

After an amazing run with the Buckeyes, Justin Fields is heading to the NFL 👏 pic.twitter.com/8NkwxUfHyB — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 18, 2021

With a much shorter season this year due to the Covid-19, Justin Fields was not able to showcase his full potential. Big-10 had the least number of games, and many even questioned their ranking in the national media with them having played only about 4 to 6 games throughout the season.

Advertisement

However, Justin Fields' performance in the Bowl round of the Playoffs against his counterpart and another Draft prospect in Trevor Lawrence, who many have dubbed as once in generation player, showed his calls.

With his Declaration into the Draft, it will be very interesting to see who the Jacksonville Jaguars select with their First overall pick. Will it be Urban Meyer’s OSU connection that will help Justin Fields become the First overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft happening in Cleveland, Ohio or will it be the Trevor Lawrence party that will head to Jacksonville Jaguars? It remains to be seen.