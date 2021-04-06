Asante Samuel Jr. is following in the footsteps of his father. The All-Pro has two Super Bowl wins and spent 11 years in the NFL.

In 2020 the Florida State cornerback had 30 total tackles, three interceptions, six passes defended, two fumbles recovered and one forced fumble.

Samuel has been a bright spot for the Florida State team over the last few seasons. After his freshman season, he cracked the starting lineup. Samuel had 18 total tackles and nine passes defended. He started as a Sophomore and ended the season with 49 total tackles, one interception, and 14 passes defended.

Asante Samuel Jr among P5 CBs since 2018:



🔸PFF Grade - 90.0 (7th)

🔸Forced incompletions - 30 (2nd)

PFF Grade - 90.0 (7th)
Forced incompletions - 30 (2nd)
Passer rating when targeted - 81.3 (5th)

After over two years as a solid starter, Samuel decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. His draft projection prediction is either a first- or second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The next great cornerback out of Florida State?



Asante Samuel Jr. is making his case as a top NFL Draft prospect.

Height: 5'10

Weight: 183 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Florida State

2021 NFL draft prospect Asante Samuel Jr. profile strength

Samuel has great agility and speed that leads to suitable coverage. His footwork and loose hips are the staples that create momentum and allow him to change directions as routes develop.

The young cornerback can play exceptionally well inside and outside; he sticks to the route and plays in short areas.

One can expect to see the cornerback run with some of the fastest receivers. Receivers are not likely to get by him and if they do, he displays good recovery speed to catch up and make a play on the ball.

Asante Samuel Jr can do more than cover...



That's 245 lb AJ Dillon



That's 245 lb AJ Dillon

Samuel is strong and isn't afraid to go head-on with challenging and more vital receivers. He is a solid tackler who will assist against the run and make tackles hastily after someone catches the ball.

2021 NFL draft prospect Asante Samuel Jr. profile weaknesses

Samuel is smaller than the average cornerback coming in at 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds. Along with his build, his arms (30.25-inch) are also more undersized for the position.

Although his playing skills are more extensive than his size, it does come into play, as bigger receivers can get better because of their bigger catch radius, which will make it difficult to match-up with bigger receivers in the NFL.

While Samuel can play zone, he flourished more in man coverage, and zone teams may not select to take him because he doesn't have the length they usually look for in a prospect. He will need to work on interpreting the field better if asked to play zone once he gets drafted into a team.

Another issue with Samuel is that he tends to hold and grab while downfield, leading to penalities at the college level holding. However, it could worsen at a professional level (NFL), especially if he falls behind better and faster receivers.