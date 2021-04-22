2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Miami TE Brevin Jordan

Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan is a powerful player who has improved each season of his college football career. During the 2020 college season, he proved he is more than ready to take over a starting role in the NFL.

Jordan is a versatile player who can be impactful in different formations, including in-line, from the slot and out of the backend as both a blocker and receiver.

The 20-year-old is the perfect size for a receiver. He is athletic and his ball skills make the tight end dangerous at all levels of the field. He is a competitive and effective blocker.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder enjoyed a tremendous college career with the Hurricanes, raking in 105 receptions for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Brevin Jordan goes 4.66 at Miami's pro day. Pretty solid time for the tight end. pic.twitter.com/uAG7zipr2G — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) March 29, 2021

2021 NFL draft prospect Brevin Jordan's profile

Weight: 245 pounds

Height: 6-foot-3

Position: Tight End

School: Miami

Advertisement

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Brevin Jordan's strengths

The incredibly athletic tight end showed flashes of brilliance and fluidity when released off the line of scrimmage. Jordan has natural pass-catching skills but is impactful in every aspect of the game.

He is more revered for his receiving ability. He is unyielding and is undeterred by big hits. He has tremendous balance and is careful when running with the football. Jordan graciously adjusts to the shifting throw, makes the reception in stride and exhibits soft hands.

From their size profiles to their playing styles in multiple areas, there’s a lot of parallels between #Miami TE Brevin Jordan and Jonnu Smith.



So versatile that you have to pause the screen prior to the snap in order to find their pre-snap alignments. pic.twitter.com/dNLV1IYZTe — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 1, 2021

Jordan is fierce after the catch and portrays real potential as a tight end who can be a dangerous weapon in the league if used correctly.

Advertisement

TE Brevin Jordan was asked to block DEs throughout his career at Miami - he is MUCH better blocking prospect than we think



Whether 1-on-1 pass pro, sealing DE in run game, or whamming a NT - Jordan is willing & capable!



He is best ‘all-around’ TE in this 2021 NFL Draft class pic.twitter.com/QulYjZ0s9Y — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 13, 2021

NFL draft prospect profile: Brevin Jordan's weaknesses

Jordan does have some weaknesses, but those can be easily remedied with practice and good coaching. He is a solid route runner and has improved that aspect of his game since his 2019 college football campaign, but it isn't elite. He has also lacked consistency in catching difficult passes.

The Miami Hurricanes product needs to work more on his release against the press. He does have a solid two-step, but his footwork and hand use coordination could use some work.

Jordan makes for a reliable second tight end. He is multifaceted and can exploit mismatches against linebackers in his rookie season. If he continues his development, he should be an effective and reliable weapon under the right offensive coordinator and in the right system.