Miami Hurricanes defensive end Jaelan Phillips is one of the top defensive players in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Miami edge is an explosive pass rusher in the 2021 draft class.

I know about the concussions, but UMiami’s @CanesFootball Jaelan Phillips is the best defensive player in this year’s draft. I don’t even think it is close. — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) April 13, 2021

2021 NFL draft prospect Jaelan Phillips' profile

Height: 6' 6"

Weight: 260 lbs

Position: Edge

School: Miami

NFL draft prospect profile: Jaelan Phillips' strengths

The fiery edge rusher is coming off a spectacular season. Phillips plays with outstanding pad level and gets an advantage over his opponents. He has fluid moves in every direction and demonstrates a substantial first step off the snap.

Phillips moves laterally and makes it down the line of scrimmage to make plays. He radically displays steadfast technique with his hands and defends a good amount of area on the field.

Former five-star Jaelan Phillips went from medically retired to top NFL Draft prospect. @rivalsmike has Phillips as one of his top defensive ends in this year's draft: https://t.co/rHPubEaoXL pic.twitter.com/m2dCiPjUcV — Rivals (@Rivals) March 10, 2021

The 21-year-old changes direction quickly and redirects off the bend with excellent speed and agility up the field.

The Miami product plays tough, instinctive football, and he does more than rush up the field. Phillips gets after the passer and gives his all, defending the run while chasing downfield to make plays when necessary.

Jaelan Phillips runs a 4.56 40-yard



EDGE4 in the Draft Class💪



pic.twitter.com/z0PhK29fGW — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 29, 2021

NFL draft prospect profile: Jaelan Phillips' weakness

Phillips' weakness lies in his size and lack of bulk, which is a disadvantage that can be used at any point by a single blocker.

In the past, he struggled with minor wrist and lower-body injuries and concussions. He had only one great year in UCLA, where he didn't put together an impressive film.

2021 NFL draft prospect profile: Jaelan Phillips' career at Miami

Phillips exploded out of the blocks as a freshman in college. When former Miami teammate Gregory Rousseau opted out of the season, Phillips took over the starting lineup.

He proved to be a tremendous athlete with great pass-rushing skills. The young athlete has impressive growth potential if he manages to stay healthy. Phillips offers excellent upside and should only improve as he physically grows.

Jaelan Phillips had eight tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks, along with 41 tackles in ten games at UCLA. In the ten games he played with the Hurricanes, he had 45 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, one interception, and three passes defended.