Michigan Wolverines pass rusher Kwity Paye will be one of the anticipated prospects of the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Paye possesses the talent and impossible athleticism off the edge. He is what many of the teams are looking for.

Paye is just starting to scratch the surface after only having 19 starts in his career in Michigan. He is poised with position, scheme versatility and can develop into a quality edge rusher; he moves around the formation as a valuable piece.

At Michigan's Pro Day, he recorded running 4.54 in the 40-yard dash and placing 36 bench press reps. He is far from an established player, but his blend of size, strength, and speed could find a suitor in the top 15 selection of the draft. This year's draft crop is low on shoo-in pass-rushers, which means taking an early risk on Paye is possible.

2021 NFL draft prospect Kwity Paye's profile

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 261 pounds

School: Michigan

Position: EDGE

NFL draft prospect profile: Kwity Paye's strengths

Paye is a high character prospect and is an ascending player who possesses leadership and has frequently been named the hardest worker in the program.

When you watch the edge rusher on the screen, hard work and effort leak through him. He's not one to back down when initially beaten and often chased down plays from the backside and made tackles down the field.

The 22-year-old bursts with agility in short areas and is effective, quick off the snap, and changes direction well.

Kwity Paye's handwork is intense, and his ability to counterpunch has improved in the limited COVID-impacted season.

He is not just an impossible athlete; he possesses a power game and packs an impressive punch. Paye can push the pocket, and his work ethic suggests his best is still ahead of him.

NFL draft prospect profile: Kwity Paye's weaknesses

Kwity Paye has had a limited film to go off from the 2020 season. His plays are a bit fanatic on the field and need improvement in developing a more consistent rush plan and counter moves.

He is often slow to diagnose plays and gets caught in the screen game, and blockers with similar traits can best him, usually slowing his progress.

While he is a versatile player but a pass rusher, it may be restricted to a place where his hand is in the dirt, making him the most suitable fit in an even-front scheme.