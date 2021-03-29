2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been on a roller coaster ride heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. He has seen his stock fall significantly ahead of his Pro Day on March 30th.

On that note, let's take a deep dive into Justin Fields' profile.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Justin Fields' Profile

-- Height: 6' 3".

-- Weight: 228 pounds.

-- Position: Quarterback.

-- School: Ohio State.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Justin Fields' Strengths

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields showed at Ohio State that he has a huge arm and possesses the ability to make throws.

Fields also showed his patience inside the pocket, which is huge, coupled with his ability to run the football. He also showed that he could keep his eyes down the field and isn't afraid to check down the football.

Justin Fields has the ability to sell ball fakes and remains calm under pressure. His ability to buy time for his receivers and get them to open is exceptional. He may be the best quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft while throwing on the run.

giving kyle shanahan justin fields will break the leaguepic.twitter.com/pa0FN3uS5r — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) March 26, 2021

The former Ohio State quarterback possesses everything that NFL teams look for in a franchise quarterback.

His arm talent is what could take him to the next level in the NFL. Fields doesn't lose strength throwing the football on the run. Whether he throws 20 yards down the field or 50 yards, Justin Fields' throws do not suffer from inconsistency.

Justin Fields can pick and choose his spots to run the football. If he sees an opening, he can easily change the game with one run. His baseball background gives him the ability to slide with ease instead of taking the big hits.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Justin Fields' Weaknesses

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields has seen his NFL draft stock take a hit since the end of the 2020 college season.

It's almost like scouts watched his film and went through it with a fine tooth comb. The weaknesses that Justin Fields possesses are tough to overlook, though.

During his time at Ohio State, Justin Fields showed that he could struggle with pocket awareness. Like top Draft prospect Trevor Lawrence, Fields can get rattled at times under pressure.

Most of his weakness stems from his inexperience as a starter, as he only started one full season at Ohio State.

Justin Fields: Only QB with top-10 passing AND rushing grades last season 👀



🔥92.2 passing grade (6th)

🔥84.3 rushing grade (2nd) pic.twitter.com/52F5Ttk6QN — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 26, 2021

One of the biggest knocks on Justin Fields is that he takes too much time working through his progressions.

Scouts also found that he fails to check the ball down and tries throwing the football down the field. Considering all the weaknesses that scouts have found on Fields, it makes sense as to why his Draft stock has fallen.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Justin Fields' Career at Ohio State

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Since transferring from Georgia, Justin Fields has brought a different look to the Ohio State offense.

During his time at Ohio State, Fields didn't throw double-digit interceptions in each of his last two seasons. Justin Fields put together his best performance during the 2019-20 season, as he threw 41 touchdowns and three interceptions while passing for more than 3,000 yards.

Fields was selected as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors in both 2019 and 2020. However, the former Ohio State quarterback came up short of a national championship and the Heisman Trophy. Nevertheless, he still put together one and a half successful seasons with the team.

At one point, Justin Fields was battling Trevor Lawrence for the number one quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields was also projected to be the first or second overall pick in the Draft. There are some mock drafts that have him in the top ten and some that have him going in the fourth round.

Let's take a look at how Justin Fields put together a successful career at Ohio State.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Justin Fields' Career Passing Stats at Ohio State

-- Completions: 396.

-- Attempts: 579.

-- Completion Percentage: 68.4.

-- Passing Yards: 5,373.

-- Passing Touchdowns: 63.

-- Interceptions: 9.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Justin Fields' Career Rushing Stats at Ohio State

-- Rushing Attempts: 218.

-- Rushing Yards: 867.

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 15.