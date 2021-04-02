2021 NFL Draft prospect: Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

Trey Sermon transferred to Ohio State after spending most of his college football career in Oklahoma.

Sermon got off to a slow start before producing a strong finish to his college campaign. He played his best games on the biggest stage for the Buckeyes.

Trey Sermon is currently the fifth-best running back option in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Trey Sermon's profile

Height: 6' 1/4".

Weight: 213 pounds.

Position: Running back.

College: Oklahoma/Ohio State.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Trey Sermon's strengths

CFP Semi-final at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson vs Ohio State

Trey Sermon transferred to Ohio State after putting together a great season in Oklahoma.

Sermon started slow at Ohio State, but he soon took off. He ran the football with a lot of power and bulldozed defenders at Ohio State.

Sermon runs the football with a great amount of patience and waits for his blocks to develop before he hits the running lanes.

Once he hits the rushing lanes, he continues to build momentum as he gets further down the field. When Trey Sermon reaches the second and third level of defense, it becomes extremely difficult to get him to the ground.

Trey Sermon does a great job in picking up blocks when blitzes come, and once the quarterback is in trouble, he breaks out to become an option. He has great hands for a running back, and once he gets the football in his hands, Sermon's legs never stop moving.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Trey Sermon's weaknesses

CFP Semi-final at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson vs Ohio State

For the Ohio State last season, Trey Sermon showed speed but not the kind that would bust a 60-yard run in the NFL. Sermon isn't a track star but has enough speed to get by at the next level. Some scouts feel he lacks the explosiveness that an NFL running back should possess, though.

Trey Sermon isn't going to blow people away with his athleticism. He tends to play too high at times, which makes him a risk of getting leveled in the NFL. This also becomes a problem when it comes to pass blocking and picking up blitzes.

His slow starts at Ohio State is disconcerting, as NFL scouts fear that could carry over to the NFL. Even though Sermon came on strong late at Ohio State, it's something he'll need to rectify soon.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Trey Sermon's career at Oklahoma and Ohio State

Big Ten Championship - Northwestern vs Ohio State

Trey Sermon played a big role in his freshman year at Oklahoma. He rushed for 744 yards and five touchdowns on 121 carries and also added 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns with 16 receptions for the Sooners.

During his sophomore season at Oklahoma, Trey Sermon put up his best numbers of his college football career. He rushed for 947 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 164 carries. He also added 12 receptions for 181 yards in the Sooners' passing game.

Sermon saw a drop in numbers during his junior year, but his season was cut short due to a knee injury. He rushed for 385 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 54 carries. He also added eight receptions for 71 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Trey Sermon's senior year at Ohio State was a successful one. He rushed for 870 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries. His contribution in the passing game was not as impressive, though. He caught 12 passes for 95 yards for the Buckeyes in 2020.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Trey Sermon's career rushing stats

Rushing attempts: 455.

Rushing yards: 2,946.

Average yards per rush: 6.5.

Rushing touchdowns: 26.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Trey Sermon's career receiving stats

Receptions: 48.

Receiving yards: 486.

Yards per reception: 10.1,

Receiving touchdowns: 3.