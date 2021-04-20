2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Florida State Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen

The Florida State Seminoles have produced some tremendous NFL defensive back talent over the years.

Whether it’s Derwin James, Xavier Rhodes or Jalen Ramsey, it seems like there’s something in the water in Tallahassee. Seminoles safety Hamsah Nasirildeen could be the next in a long line of talented players from FSU.

On that note, let’s take a closer look at what Hamsah Nasirildeen could bring to the NFL.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Hamsah Nasirildeen

--Height: 6' 4".

--Weight: 220 pounds.

--Position: Safety.

--School: Florida State.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Hamsah Nasirildeen’s Strengths

Florida State Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen

A lot of times players, head into the NFL not having had the chance to overcome adversity, which makes their ability to deal with hardships a bit of an unknown.

However, Hamsah Nasirildeen has dealt with quite a few physical challenges while in college and have never let them get him down. He has always been there to support his teammates and is viewed as a true inspiration in the locker room.

Even if Nasirildeen doesn’t come close to hitting his potential as an NFL player, he could be one of those intangible guys every team needs.

While he was on the field, Hamsah Nasirildeen was more of a physical safety than one who took away deep passing routes.

He was a welcome addition into the box, joining other Seminoles linemen and linebackers in trying to establish the tone up front. Despite his lack of relative size near the line of scrimmage, Nasirildeen has a solid ability to evade blockers and get to where he needs to go.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Hamsah Nasirildeen’s Weaknesses

Florida State Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen

Hamsah Nasirildeen’s strength, as described above, includes his reaction to dealing with difficult circumstances as a young player. But that adversity largely came in the form of a torn ACL suffered in 2019, which is no small injury for a football player.

After getting hurt in 2019, Nasirildeen only appeared in two games last season. His health and recovery could be a huge question mark as teams try to evaluate his pre-injury vs post-injury footage.

Assuming that Nasirildeen regains all or most of his mobility, he would need to work hard on his ability to read pass patterns. The Seminole defender often gets lost on pick plays or jumps a route that is very clearly meant to be a decoy.

Nasirildeen would need to make sure he improves his recognition and then act on identifying the correct course of action.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Hamsah Nasirildeen’s Career at Florida State

Nasirildeen was well on his way to becoming one of the upper-echelon defensive players in Florida State history, which is no easy feat.

During the first three years of his career, he played 11 games and racked up some eyebrow-raising numbers. He recorded 91 combined tackles in his sophomore season in 201 and followed that up by being on 101 tackles in his junior season. He had a true nose for the football in both campaigns.

As mentioned above, Nasirildeen didn’t see much time on the field as a senior as he worked his way back from injury. However, the fact that he worked hard to appear in what were essentially meaningless games to raise his draft stock shows the type of commitment he has to the game, which is very admirable.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Hamsah Nasirildeen’s Career Defensive Stats

--Combined Tackles: 233.

--Passes Defended: 9.

--Interceptions: 4.